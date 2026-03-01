KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME Half Anniversary Round 3: Main Story Chapter 9 and New ★5 Soshiro Hoshina Unveiled. Witness the Power of the New Suit Utilizing Dimensional Energy and Claim Campaign Rewards!

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME, co-produced by Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G, has launched the third round of its Half Anniversary celebration. This update expands the universe with the release of Main Story Chapter 9: CLOZER Suits. Round 3 also marks the debut of ★5 [New Possibilities] Soshiro Hoshina, alongside a new mini-event and a reward campaign featuring Gacha Tickets, Dimensional Crystals, and more.

◆ Dive to NEXT DIMENSION: KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME HALF ANNIVERSARY Round 3

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA © Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME officially enters the third round of its Half Anniversary celebration today. Following the fierce battle in the frozen parallel world, the narrative reaches a turning point with the release of Main Story Chapter 9. This new chapter showcases the culmination of research into the CLOZER suits, developed using data from the parallel-world King of Kaiju.

Round 3 also marks the grand finale of the Half Anniversary festivities. Players can expect an out-of-this-dimension reward campaign, featuring login bonuses, event rewards, and more.

▼Half Anniversary campaign details below

HALF ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL SITE < https://kj8-thegame.com/halfanniversary/en >

◆ Half Anniversary Login Bonus Round 3

Log in during the availability period to receive Dimensional Crystals and up to 10 Pickup Gacha Tickets.

*For more details, please check out the in-game announcement.

◆ Main Story Chapter 9: CLOZER Suits

Main Story Chapter 9: CLOZER Suits is now available!

Peace has been restored to Dubai. A cry of triumph echoes through Suited's lab.

"Massive discovery! There's actually a logical explanation for the King of Kaiju's powers!"

Suited eagerly explains her findings to Kafka and the others who rush over. Her findings regarding the latent power of Dimensional Identified Kaiju No. 6 will lead to new equipment for fighting Dimensional Kaiju...

At the same time, Dimensional Kaiju seeking the uniorgan of the defeated No. 6 are closing in on Dubai. To defeat the intruders who stand in the way of her research, Suited takes up her weapon and rises to the fight!

◆ Main Story Chapter 9 Release Celebration Login Bonus

Log in during the period to get up to 10 Pickup Gacha Tickets.

In addition, you can get valuable items such as Dimensional Crystals, THE GAME Gacha Tickets, and Stamina Jellies.

*For more details, please check out the in-game announcement.

◆ New ★5 Character [New Possibilities] Soshiro Hoshina

★5 [New Possibilities] Soshiro Hoshina joins the battle in this update!

Test wearer for the standard CLOZER suit developed by Suited. The haori jacket functions as a battery, absorbing and storing transition energy from a wide area. Be sure to check out Soshiro Hoshina's brilliant use of his new weapon, the shuriken.

■ New ★5 Character

[New Possibilities] Soshiro Hoshina (Optimal weapon type: Twin Swords)

■ New ★5 Weapon

SW-Ihcatiamak (Twin Swords)

■ Pickup Character Trailer: [New Possibilities] Soshiro Hoshina

https://youtu.be/whq0wbFU4QE

◆ Mini Special Event [The Prized Shuriken Technique]

In this Mini Special Event, you can play through the bite-sized story and quests to earn:

A new Home background, also featured in the story

Over 1,000 Dimensional Crystals

...and other rewards!

*Please note that this event has a shorter duration than standard Special Events.

*For more details, please check out the in-game announcement.

◆ Paid-Only ★5 Guaranteed Gacha [Slash]

To celebrate the Half Anniversary, we are holding several rounds of type-specific Paid-Only ★5 Guaranteed Gachas! In Round 3, you are guaranteed at least one ★5 Slash character.

*This gacha is limited to one time usage. After you perform the pull once, this gacha will no longer be displayed.

*For more details, please check out the in-game announcement.

■ About KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME

Title: Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME

Planning & Production: Akatsuki Games Inc., TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Development & Operation: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Publicity Cooperation: TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Distribution: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Available Platforms: App Store, Google Play Store, Steam®

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French

Price: Free-to-play (with in-app purchases)

Copyright Notice:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Official Game Website: https://kj8-thegame.com/en/

Official Game X: https://x.com/kj8_TheGame_EN

Official Game YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kj8-TheGame-EN

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kaiju-no-8-the-game/id6742088839

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.aktsk.games.kaiju_no8_the_game

Steam®: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3393070

■ About Anime Kaiju No. 8

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 portrays intense battles between the Japan Defense Force, tasked with eliminating Kaiju, and the monstrous creatures that routinely threaten human lives. In Japan, the original manga has surpassed 19 million copies in circulation (including digital editions), with 16 volumes published to date (as of September 4, 2025).

The Anime Season 1, which aired from April to June 2024, quickly gained massive popularity, ranking No. 1 on domestic daily rankings across major streaming platforms in Japan. Building on that momentum, a theatrical compilation of Season 1, including the side story Hoshina's Day Off, premiered in Japan on March 28, 2025. Subsequently, the Anime Season 2 aired from July to September 2025. Furthermore, the production of the Final Chapter and an original short animation, Narumi's Week at Work, has been officially announced, as the series continues to draw enthusiastic reactions from fans worldwide.

■ Company Overview: Akatsuki Games Inc.

It is our mission to connect the emotions of people around the world by putting our beliefs and "why" into games. We challenge ourselves to create global hits as a world-class game company with the highest standards of development and operation in Japan.

In addition to the experience of operating games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe (published by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.), we are taking on the challenges of using high-end 3D graphics display and development on multiple devices. We will deliver the highest quality games for everyone around the world to enjoy.

Official Website: https://games.aktsk.jp/en/

Founded: December 2021

Representative: CEO Yuki Totsuka

Headquarters: 8F oak meguro, 2-13-30 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Business Activities: Game Development & Operations

Please be sure to include the following copyright notice when publishing articles or images related to this release:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Additional Assets: HERE

SOURCE Akatsuki Games Inc.