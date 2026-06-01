KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME: Main Story Chapter 12 "X-OVER" Now Live!

Gen Narumi Debuts in CLOZER Suit Alongside 1,500 Dimensional Crystal Rewards

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME, co-produced by Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G, today launched Main Story Chapter 12: "X-OVER." As CLOZER and the Defense Force prepare for a global expedition to New York, the update marks the long-awaited debut of ★5 [Sky-Piercing Bolt] Gen Narumi in a custom CLOZER suit. To celebrate, players can earn up to 1,500 Dimensional Crystals through the New Chapter Event while playing through a story that puts the First Division's pride to the test.

KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME: Main Story Chapter 12 “X-OVER”

◆ Main Story Chapter 12: X-OVER

Main Story Chapter 12: X-OVER is now available!

With the final battle against humanity's greatest threat—Dimensional Identified Kaiju A—looming on the horizon, CLOZER proposes a large-scale expedition to concentrate global defense forces in New York. The plan hits a sudden roadblock when the operation's prime asset, First Division Captain Gen Narumi, refuses to take part, declaring: "I have to be here in Japan."

Stung by their own lack of power, Rin Shinonome and the rest of the First Division vow to defend the nation without their strongest captain. As Shinonome searches for a way to bridge the gap, the genius scientist Suited offers a solution: the X-OVER Suit, a new model still in development.

With the First Division's pride on the line against an overwhelming foe, the stage is set for a shocking turn of events.

◆ New Chapter Event

Celebrate the release of Main Story Chapter 12 with an exciting New Chapter Event!

Progress through Main Story Chapter 12 and challenge the score battles to earn rewards up to 1,500 Dimensional Crystals.

*For more details, please refer to the in-game announcement.

◆ New ★5 Character [Sky-Piercing Bolt] Gen Narumi

★5 [Sky-Piercing Bolt] Gen Narumi joins the battle in this update!

Narumi takes the field in a custom-calibrated CLOZER suit. Developed alongside it is D-Numbers Weapon 1, which, like Rt-0001, takes the form of contact lenses. The lenses amplify the electrical signals running through his body, which he then discharges through his gauntlet.

■ New ★5 Character

[Sky-Piercing Bolt] Gen Narumi (Optimal weapon type: Gunsword)

■ New ★5 Weapon

GS-Aremihc (Gunsword)

■ Pickup Character Trailer: [Sky-Piercing Bolt] Gen Narumi

https://youtu.be/zuQbHj0Kjno

■ About KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME

Title: Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME

Planning & Production: Akatsuki Games Inc., TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Development & Operation: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Publicity Cooperation: TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Distribution: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Available Platforms: App Store, Google Play Store, Steam®

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French

Price: Free-to-play (with in-app purchases)

Copyright Notice:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA © Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G Official Game Website: https://kj8-thegame.com/en/

Official Game X: https://x.com/kj8_TheGame_EN

Official Game YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kj8-TheGame-EN

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kaiju-no-8-the-game/id6742088839

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.aktsk.games.kaiju_no8_the_game

Steam®: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3393070

■ About Anime Kaiju No. 8

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 portrays intense battles between the Japan Defense Force, tasked with eliminating Kaiju, and the monstrous creatures that routinely threaten human lives. In Japan, the original manga has surpassed 19 million copies in circulation (including digital editions), with 16 volumes published to date (as of September 4, 2025).

The Anime Season 1, which aired from April to June 2024, quickly gained massive popularity, ranking No. 1 on domestic daily rankings across major streaming platforms in Japan. Building on that momentum, a theatrical compilation of Season 1, including the side story Hoshina's Day Off, premiered in Japan on March 28, 2025. Subsequently, the Anime Season 2 aired from July to September 2025. Furthermore, the production of the Final Chapter and an original short animation, Narumi's Week at Work, has been officially announced, as the series continues to draw enthusiastic reactions from fans worldwide.

■ Company Overview: Akatsuki Games Inc.

It is our mission to connect the emotions of people around the world by putting our beliefs and "why" into games. We challenge ourselves to create global hits as a world-class game company with the highest standards of development and operation in Japan.

In addition to the experience of operating games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe (published by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.), we are taking on the challenges of using high-end 3D graphics display and development on multiple devices. We will deliver the highest quality games for everyone around the world to enjoy.

Official Website: https://games.aktsk.jp/en/

Founded: December 2021

Representative: CEO Yuki Totsuka

Headquarters: 8F oak meguro, 2-13-30 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Business Activities: Game Development & Operations

Please be sure to include the following copyright notice when publishing articles or images related to this release:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Additional Assets: HERE

SOURCE Akatsuki Games Inc.