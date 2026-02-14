KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME Ignites Half Anniversary Round 2 with Parallel-World Form ★5 [Scorching Variant] Kaiju No. 8, Gacha Tickets, and More!

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME, co-produced by Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G, is thrilled to kick off the second round of its Half Anniversary celebration today. The update features the powerful new ★5 [Scorching Variant] transformation for the series' titular character and offers players various in-game rewards, including up to 10 Gacha Tickets, and more.

◆ Half Anniversary Campaign Round 2!

To show our gratitude to the players and celebrate this milestone for KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME, we are launching Round 2 of our Half Anniversary Campaign!

◆ Half Anniversary Login Bonus Round 2

Log in during the event period to get up to 10 Pickup Gacha Tickets, Dimensional Crystals, and more.

*For more details, please check out the in-game announcement.

◆ New ★5 Character [Scorching Variant] Kaiju No. 8

★5 [Scorching Variant] Kaiju No. 8 joins the battle in this update!

Finding himself in a parallel-world Dubai, Kaiju No. 8 consumes a vortex of power and takes on a new form. Intense heat coursing through his body melts the surrounding ice as spikes on his back expel steam. Perhaps the scorching power came from the embers of rage that survived the frozen world, ready to stand against the Kaiju.

■ New ★5 Character

[Scorching Variant] Kaiju No. 8

■ Pickup Character Trailer: [Scorching Variant] Kaiju No. 8

https://youtu.be/nxD-m5uXJ00

◆ Paid-Only ★5 Guaranteed Gacha [Shot]

To celebrate the Half Anniversary, we are holding several rounds of type-specific Paid-Only ★5 Guaranteed Gachas! In Round 2, you are guaranteed at least one ★5 Shot character.

*This gacha is limited to one-time usage. After you perform the pull once, this gacha will no longer be displayed.

*For more details, please check out the in-game announcement.

■ About KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME

Title: Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME

Planning & Production: Akatsuki Games Inc., TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Development & Operation: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Publicity Cooperation: TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Distribution: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Available Platforms: App Store, Google Play Store, Steam®

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French

Price: Free-to-play (with in-app purchases)

Copyright Notice:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA © Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G Official Game Website: https://kj8-thegame.com/en/

Official Game X: https://x.com/kj8_TheGame_EN

Official Game YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kj8-TheGame-EN

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kaiju-no-8-the-game/id6742088839

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.aktsk.games.kaiju_no8_the_game

Steam®: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3393070

■ About Anime Kaiju No. 8

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 portrays intense battles between the Japan Defense Force, tasked with eliminating Kaiju, and the monstrous creatures that routinely threaten human lives. In Japan, the original manga has surpassed 19 million copies in circulation (including digital editions), with 16 volumes published to date (as of September 4, 2025).

The Anime Season 1, which aired from April to June 2024, quickly gained massive popularity, ranking No. 1 on domestic daily rankings across major streaming platforms in Japan. Building on that momentum, a theatrical compilation of Season 1, including the side story Hoshina's Day Off, premiered in Japan on March 28, 2025. Subsequently, the Anime Season 2 aired from July to September 2025. Furthermore, the production of the Final Chapter and an original short animation, Narumi's Week at Work, has been officially announced, as the series continues to draw enthusiastic reactions from fans worldwide.

■ Company Overview: Akatsuki Games Inc.

It is our mission to connect the emotions of people around the world by putting our beliefs and "why" into games. We challenge ourselves to create global hits as a world-class game company with the highest standards of development and operation in Japan.

In addition to the experience of operating games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe (published by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.), we are taking on the challenges of using high-end 3D graphics display and development on multiple devices. We will deliver the highest quality games for everyone around the world to enjoy.

Official Website: https://games.aktsk.jp/en/

Founded: December 2021

Representative: CEO Yuki Totsuka

Headquarters: 8F oak meguro, 2-13-30 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Business Activities: Game Development & Operations

Please be sure to include the following copyright notice when publishing articles or images related to this release:

Additional Assets: HERE

SOURCE Akatsuki Games Inc.