Kaimore Announces the Launch of Enhanced Program to Empower At-Risk Youth for Financial Independence and Career Success

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaimore, a nonprofit dedicated to breaking the cycle of generational poverty, is excited to announce the launch of its new and improved Market Ready program for 2025. With over three years of service and a proven track record of empowering 3,800+ community members, Kaimore is taking its mission to the next level by delivering holistic support and hands-on training to at-risk youth.

Welcome to our in-depth look at the pilot Kaimore Market Ready Booth Entrepreneurship Program! In this video, we take you behind the scenes of a unique initiative designed to empower youth and foster entrepreneurship in our community. View PDF Market Ready Flyer

The revamped Market Ready program is designed to provide participants with the tools and confidence they need to overcome systemic barriers, achieve financial independence, and secure career stability.

The 9-month program, valued at $15,500 per participant, includes:

Holistic Support: Life, career, and business coaching to address individual challenges and foster personal growth. Workforce Readiness and Entrepreneurial Skills: Hands-on training to prepare participants for full-time employment and the development of side hustles. Educational Masterclasses: Sessions focused on job readiness, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship.

"Witnessing participants in our Market Ready pilot program grow in confidence and become more comfortable with entrepreneurship has been truly inspiring. It's incredible to see how access to the right tools and support can empower individuals to turn their ideas into action," said Esther Ho, Kaimore's Program Coordinator.

Applications Now Open

Kaimore is currently accepting applications for the Market Ready program, which is open to at-risk youth seeking to gain financial literacy, career stability, and entrepreneurial skills. This life-changing opportunity comes at no cost to participants, thanks to the support of generous funders: the Los Angeles Unified School District and the Conrad Hilton Foundation through LA2050.

Applications are open through January 2025, and interested individuals can apply online at www.kaimore.org/marketready . Applicants are encouraged to submit early, as spots are limited.

Calling for Volunteers and Funders

Kaimore is actively seeking volunteers and funders to expand and sustain the Market Ready program. With a goal to impact more youth and build financial stability, Kaimore welcomes partnerships with organizations and individuals passionate about breaking the cycle of poverty. Contributions directly support program delivery, resources, and participant success.

"We are thrilled to expand Market Ready and give more young people the opportunity to thrive. Kaimore is grateful to the Los Angeles Unified School District and the Conrad Hilton Foundation for making this enhanced program possible," said Joyce Lam, Kaimore's Executive Director. "We are now looking to collaborate with additional funders to sustain and grow Market Ready, ensuring that no young person is left behind in their journey to financial independence and career success."

Interested parties can reach out to Kaimore at [email protected] or donate directly at https://www.kaimore.org/donation.

About Kaimore

Founded in 2020, Kaimore is a nonprofit organization dedicated to breaking the cycle of generational poverty by empowering transition-aged foster and at-risk youth with the skills and knowledge necessary for upward mobility, financial success, and independence. Over the past three years, Kaimore has served over 3,800 community members and continues to innovate through programs like Market Ready, helping to build a brighter, more equitable future for its participants. Follow for more updates on all socials @kaimoregroup.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Joyce Lam

Executive Director

[email protected]

