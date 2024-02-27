Kalderos Attracts Two Recognized Industry Leaders to Board of Directors

New board members bring broad legal, regulatory, and corporate leadership experience across healthcare, biopharmaceutical, and pharmacy industries.

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Data infrastructure and analytics company Kalderos, creator of the world's first Drug Discount Management platform, today announced the addition of two experienced and highly respected industry veterans to its board of directors.

Joining the board are:

Robyn L. Peters, CEO and partner of consulting firm Sapere Health Solutions, with more than 30 years' experience leading successful large-scale commercialization teams and critical turnarounds across biotech, biopharmaceuticals, and retail and specialty pharmacy providers.

Bill Sarraille, a retired senior member of the Healthcare Practice group at Sidley Austin and nationally ranked lawyer in healthcare and administrative law widely known for his expertise in a broad array of healthcare matters, including Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement, coverage and coding, pharmaceutical price reporting, and 340B and other federal program compliance issues.





[To download a headshot of Peters, click here.]

[To download a headshot of Sarraille, click here.]

Peters and Sarraille will offer their respective expertise in helping guide Kalderos' strategic direction and growth trajectory while ensuring its Drug Discount Management platform anticipates and exceeds the needs of stakeholders in compliance with laws, regulations, and industry standards.

"We are at an inflection point in this industry, where the systems and processes which have evolved over decades no longer enable the transparency nor build the trust necessary to ensure these programs empower better access to life-impacting medications and improve value-based patient care," said Kalderos CEO Angie Franks. "We are so fortunate to have attracted two industry veterans whose diverse backgrounds will not only help Kalderos reach our milestones, but also offer privileged insight into the goals, needs, and challenges of our customer base."

Scrutiny of government drug rebate and 340B purchasing programs continues to increase. In addition to the Inflation Reduction Act, 340B reform, the recent Genesis decision, and contract pharmacy litigation, Congress in February circulated draft legislation that would impose additional regulations on drug manufacturers, covered entities and state Medicaid agencies. Provisions in the early bill, called the SUSTAIN Act, would prohibit manufacturers from requiring the contract pharmacies of covered entities to collect data; define the term "patient"; establish new reporting requirements for 340B covered entities; and create a third-party entity to serve as a national clearinghouse to prevent duplicate discounts.

The establishment of a national clearinghouse aligns closely with Kalderos' goal to bring a claims-based 340B price effectuation model to market. Since its founding, Kalderos has established itself in the market as a convener, bringing more transparency and collaboration to ensure that access to these programs endures. The addition of the new board members adds experience and technical acumen to addressing these industry issues.

"Robyn Peters is an enormously accomplished global life sciences and healthcare executive leader and growth expert, while Bill Sarraille's decades of legal experience have involved pharmaceutical manufacturers, Medicare, Medicaid, and the 340B program," Franks said. "Their insights and guidance will be invaluable during this transitional time for the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program and the 340B Drug Pricing Program."

About the Directors

Peters has led successful large-scale commercialization teams and critical turnarounds across biotech, biopharmaceuticals, and providers, including Pfizer, Inc., Walgreens Co., and Biogen. Recognized for her strategic leadership, Peters has driven innovation, pivoted growth strategies, and built high-performance teams that increased revenue growth and market capitalization in the billions of dollars. Peters' commercial expertise spans biotech, retail and specialty pharmacy, payer, hospitals and health systems, and healthcare services with revenues ranging from $3 billion to $50 billion a year.

Before retiring as a senior partner in 2023, Sarraille was the regulatory lead and sought-after counsel in the biopharma / life sciences practice at Sidley Austin. Now serving as a regulatory consultant at his own advisory firm, Sarraille concentrates on a variety of healthcare regulatory, compliance, pricing, coverage, and patient access matters, including Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement, pharmaceutical price reporting, compliance program issues, 340B program issues, and managed care matters. He is the co-author of several healthcare books and served on the Regulatory Relief Committee for the American Hospital Association and on the Compliance Advisory Committee for the Healthcare Financial Management Association as its chairman.

About Kalderos

Kalderos is a data infrastructure and analytics company that created the world's first Drug Discount Management platform, simplifying drug discount program compliance for all stakeholders. The platform applies sophisticated data models and machine learning to identify and resolve noncompliance, with collaboration-oriented solutions built for both drug manufacturers and covered entities. Based in Chicago, Kalderos was founded in 2016 by a team dedicated to reducing inefficiencies in the U.S. healthcare system, empowering everyone to focus on the health of people. More information can be found at www.kalderos.com .

Media contact:

Philip Anast

Amendola (for Kalderos)

[email protected]

312-576-6990

SOURCE Kalderos