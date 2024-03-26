Kalderos Names Rusty Hensley as Company's First General Counsel

CHICAGO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Data infrastructure and analytics company Kalderos, creator of the world's first Drug Discount Management platform, today announced the hiring of veteran legal professional Rusty Hensley as general counsel.

Hensley is the first general counsel in the history of Kalderos, founded in 2016. He is the latest in a series of recent additions to the Kalderos leadership team as the company positions itself for further growth and solidifies its status as the market leader in drug discount management for pharmaceutical manufacturers, state Medicaid programs, and covered entities.

In his 20 years of experience as a general counsel, Hensley has been a core member of leadership teams that drove profitability for their companies. He comes to Kalderos from Green Courte Residential Holdings in Clearwater, Fla., overseeing legal matters involving commercial transactions and contracts, HR and employment, licensure and state law compliance, data privacy and general corporate matters.

Prior to that, Hensley was general counsel for five years at Vispero, an assistive technology for the visually impaired. He also has served as vice president and general counsel at data analytics platform provider Appriss and as senior corporate counsel at CafePress Inc. Hensley earned a law degree at the Louis D. Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville.

"Rusty's unique ability to creatively evaluate legal questions within the context of strategic business objectives will be a huge asset for the Kalderos leadership team as we navigate the company's growth," said CEO Angie Franks. "He has a demonstrated track record of success working and communicating with a diverse constituency of internal and external business partners and clients, essential in a multistakeholder environment such as drug discounts."

Rebates and drug discounts cost pharmaceutical companies more than $250 billion annually. Further, the Inflation Reduction Act mandates even more pricing concessions, while a recent court decision in the Genesis case is expected to trigger an increase in 340B discount claims. With yet more cost and complexity ahead, drug discount management represents a vast market in need of a tech-enabled and automated infrastructure to lessen the compliance burden on all stakeholders.

The Kalderos platform uses transparent data to give drug discount stakeholders a shared reality, enabling discounts and rebates to be paid accurately and efficiently. From 2017 to 2023, the company identified more than $1 billion in misapplied discount requests and alleviated stakeholders from spending countless human hours on data reconciliation and compliance activities.

Kalderos is a data infrastructure and analytics company that created the world's first Drug Discount Management platform, simplifying drug discount program compliance for all stakeholders. The platform applies sophisticated data models and machine learning to identify and resolve noncompliance, with collaboration-oriented solutions built for both drug manufacturers and covered entities. Based in Chicago, Kalderos was founded in 2016 by a team dedicated to reducing inefficiencies in the U.S. healthcare system, empowering everyone to focus on the health of people. More information can be found at www.kalderos.com .

