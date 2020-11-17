Kaleidescape Appoints New CEO and VP of Marketing to Drive Growth and Innovation in Home Cinema Experience

"We are excited to have Tayloe's expertise in product, technology, growth, and scale, and Norma's expertise in cinema systems and movie marketing, to drive Kaleidescape's growth," said Michael Malcolm, founder and chairmain of Kaleidescape's board of directors.

Tayloe is a longtime Kaleidescape customer, and he brings a wealth of leadership and business expertise. He previously served as interim CEO of Watermark Insights, as chief technology officer of Intuit, and as executive vice president of product and operations at Ariba. Tayloe serves on a number of nonprofit, private, and public boards, including Coupa Software. He received his A.B. in applied mathematics from Harvard University.

Norma is an entertainment industry innovator with a background in motion picture, home entertainment, and premium cinema technology. She was integral to the launch of Dolby Cinema worldwide, and premium cinema experience at THX. Norma's previous posts include head of international marketing at Lucasfilm, where she oversaw strategy and positioning for the Star Wars and Indiana Jones' franchises, and as director at Paramount Pictures Home Entertainment. Norma was recently named one of the Top 50 Women in Global Cinema.

"Tayloe's proven leadership in technology and corporate stewardship, together with Norma's background marketing iconic films and next-generation cinema technology, provide Kaleidescape with a strong synergy of tech and Hollywood. We are delighted to see them both take the lead as we launch this exciting new chapter in revolutionizing home entertainment with the finest cinema experience available," said Cheena Srinivasan.

About Kaleidescape

Kaleidescape is the only online provider of films with full-fidelity audio and video for luxury home cinema. The company's Internet-delivered movies include exclusive metadata that enables its award-winning movie players to produce a truly astonishing home cinema experience. Kaleidescape systems are installed worldwide in the best homes and yachts. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in California, Kaleidescape sells its products exclusively through custom integrators.

