Kaleidescape Celebrates 25 Years Delivering the World's Only High-Fidelity Movie Library

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidescape, provider of the world's only high-fidelity movie library, today celebrates its 25th anniversary. Kaleidescape was founded in 2001 by Michael Malcolm, Dan Collens, and Cheena Srinivasan with the goal of delivering movies at the highest available quality and convenience to any room of the home, at the touch of a button. At that time, this concept was revolutionary.

"Kaleidescape has been essential for me, for many years now. I can't imagine being without it." - Martin Scorsese Post this Kaleidescape turns 25! Since 2001 we’ve been perfecting the world’s only high-fidelity movie library – delivering cinema-quality films anywhere in the home, at the touch of a button. Thank you to the filmmakers featured in our tribute video and to everyone who’s joined us on this journey. Here’s to the next 25 years of extraordinary movie experiences. Speed Speed

To bring the vision to reality, Kaleidescape invented the first onscreen movie library, presenting disc-based content in a beautiful, user-friendly interface. Over the years, Kaleidescape launched its online movie store, becoming the first to deliver full Blu-ray quality and reference 4K video with lossless audio over the Internet.

"As we mark 25 years, we are proud to be the only provider that has sustained a true high-fidelity movie library, with lossless audio and full reference video," said Tayloe Stansbury, chairman and CEO, Kaleidescape. "Our mission has always been simple: conveniently deliver the definitive home cinema experience, at the highest possible quality. 25 years later, our award‑winning platform remains the industry benchmark for state‑of‑the‑art home cinema."

Over the past quarter-century, Kaleidescape's commitment to uncompromising fidelity has driven advances in lossless multi-channel audio, full reference video, and scalable home-server architectures that preserve each title's original artistic intent.

Director Martin Scorsese praised Kaleidescape's impact: "Kaleidescape has been essential for me, for many years now. I can't imagine being without it. And now, thanks to the 4K upgrade, it's even better. Honestly, it's everything I need."

Over Kaleidescape's 25-year history, the company has amassed over 160 industry awards for its movie players, servers, and user experience. Building on continuous innovation and global adoption, Kaleidescape has maintained strong momentum – securing content from over 50 studios (including all Hollywood majors), expanding sales in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and marine entertainment. This reflects a sustained focus on ease of use, interoperability with professional AV ecosystems, and a curated movie library that delivers a stunning entertainment experience to consumers.

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Kaleidescape curated a collection featuring the most popular title from each year of its 25-year history, now available from the Kaleidescape movie store.

About Kaleidescape (www.Kaleidescape.com)

Kaleidescape delivers the world's only high-fidelity movie library with lossless audio and full reference video quality. Kaleidescape has been designing, manufacturing, and selling state-of-the-art movie players and servers for 25 years. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape products are assembled in the USA.

Media Contact:

Kaleidescape, Inc.

Josh Gershman

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SOURCE Kaleidescape, Inc.