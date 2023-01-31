Kalil Bottling Co. Launches New 5-hour ENERGY® Drink to Arizona

The 16 oz. beverage is available in six popular flavors

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new distribution deal between Kalil Bottling Co. (Kalil) and the makers of 5-hour ENERGY® kicked off on Tuesday, January 24 at the beverage distributor's headquarters in Tucson. Kalil is now distributing the new 16 oz. 5-hour ENERGY® carbonated beverage to stores throughout Arizona for the first time ever.

5-hour ENERGY® 16-oz beverage flavor lineup (left to right): Pineapple Splash, OrangeSicle, Berry, Grape, Tropical Burst, Watermelon. (Photo by 5-hour ENERGY®) Celebrating the introduction of 5-hour ENERGY® beverage in Arizona are “the good guys” at Kalil (left to right), Nick Kalil, John Kalil, Sr., 5-hour ENERGY Vice President Charles Cendric, and John Kalil, Jr. (Photo by Kalil Distributing).

"Our Kalil team is excited to have the opportunity to be on the ground floor of building the new 5-hour ENERGY® 16 oz. beverage business, as it joins our robust portfolio that we distribute throughout the state of Arizona," said John Kalil, president of Kalil Bottling Co. "The energy category is big and growing. 5-hour ENERGY® is just the brand to expand that growth even further."

Founded in 1948, Kalil is a family-owned bottling, distribution and freight transportation company with three locations in Arizona. Colloquially known as the "Good Guys at Kalil," the company employs more than 500 people and routinely gives back to their local community.

"5-hour ENERGY® is one of the most recognized brands in the energy category and the undisputed leader in energy shots," said Jeff Sigouin, president of the maker of 5-hour ENERGY® products. "Now we have an option for those customers who prefer full sized energy drinks, which is a much larger market. We can now meet the needs of consumers who are both tired and thirsty."

The 16 oz. carbonated energy drink launched in 2021 with three original flavors: Berry, Grape and Watermelon. The line expanded in the fall of 2022 with the announcement of three additional, bold flavors: Pineapple Splash, OrangeSicle and Tropical Burst. The cans contain the same amount of caffeine as the 1.93 oz. extra strength shots, as well as the proprietary blend of vitamins and nutrients consumers rely on.

The 16 oz. beverage is available for purchase at most stores.

About Kalil Bottling Co.

In 1948, Fred Kalil and his father, Frank, founded Kalil Bottling Co. in Tucson, Arizona. Kalil now operates out of three locations, with the support of more than 500 employees, third- and fourth-generation family members, and a large truck and vehicle fleet.

About 5-hour ENERGY®

Founded by Manoj Bhargava, Living Essentials, LLC launched its 5-hour ENERGY® brand in 2004. The effective formula is found in its iconic shot size and a 16-ounce carbonated drink. Trusted by hard-working people to get them through a hectic day, 5-hour ENERGY® products are widely available in convenience, grocery, retail, club stores, and online outlets.

