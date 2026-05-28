Kalohexis Announces First Patients Dosed in First-in-Human Phase 1 Clinical Trial of 710GO for General Obesity

710GO is a next-generation, first-in-class oral dual MC3R/MC4R agonist designed to activate the melanocortin system to induce healthier, more durable weight loss

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalohexis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the melanocortin system to shape the next era of metabolic disease care starting with obesity and cancer cachexia, today announced that the first patients were dosed in the first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating 710GO, a novel oral dual melanocortin-3 receptor/melanocortin-4 receptor (MC3R/MC4R) agonist, as a potential treatment for general obesity.

"Dosing the first cohort of patients marks a major milestone for Kalohexis and the development of 710GO, our lead obesity asset with the potential to overcome the limitations of current standard of care treatment for general obesity," said Russell Potterfield, Chief Executive Officer of Kalohexis. "The melanocortin system is the body's natural regulator of metabolic homeostasis and 710GO is a novel peptide that activates both MC3R/MC4R to establish a new metabolic set point for the body to actively maintain. 710GO is a convenient oral therapy and represents a differentiated treatment option for general obesity with the potential to enable healthier, more durable weight loss."

In preclinical studies, including nonhuman primates, 710GO's novel mechanism of action demonstrated consistent weight loss and did not cause the side effects common with GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as substantial loss of lean body mass, gastrointestinal distress and rapid weight regain following treatment cessation. Preclinical data suggest potential use as a monotherapy or in combination with other anti-obesity regimens.

The Phase 1 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single ascending dose (SAD), 28-day multiple ascending dose (MAD), and food effect study is being conducted in Australia and is anticipated to enroll approximately 100 healthy overweight or obese volunteers. The study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary efficacy of 710GO.

About 710GO

710GO is a novel oral dual melanocortin-3 receptor/melanocortin-4 receptor (MC3R/MC4R) agonist designed to activate the melanocortin system to induce healthier, more durable weight loss. 710GO modulates MC3R and MC4R, key receptors within the central MC system that control body weight and energy balance. In preclinical studies, diet-induced obese nonhuman primates treated with daily oral doses of 710GO lost 11.7% body weight at 13 weeks. Weight loss induced by 710GO was primarily driven by reductions in fat mass, with minimal impact on lean mass and only modest weight regain following discontinuation. 710GO was well tolerated, with no observed gastrointestinal adverse events and no meaningful cardiovascular changes, even at supratherapeutic doses. Co-administration with semaglutide resulted in greater weight loss than either agent alone, indicating potential compatibility with incretin-based therapies. 710GO is currently being evaluated in a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial as a potential treatment for general obesity.

About Kalohexis

Kalohexis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, spun out of Endevica Bio in March 2026, shaping the next era of metabolic disease care by harnessing the melanocortin system, the body's natural regulator of metabolic homeostasis, to help people live healthier lives. Kalohexis' therapeutic peptides are designed to safely and effectively drug central melanocortin-3 and -4 receptors (MC3R/MC4R) to treat many metabolic disorders. Kalohexis' lead pipeline programs are 710GO, an oral dual MC3R/MC4R agonist to induce healthier, more durable weight loss in general obesity, and mifomelatide, a dual MC3R/MC4R antagonist to treat cachexia in patients with advanced cancers. For more information, visit www.kalohexis.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Investor and Media Contact:

Argot Partners

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SOURCE Kalohexis