Kalshi Taps StockX to Power its First-Ever Product Event Contracts

DETROIT, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StockX , the leading global marketplace for coveted, high-demand items including sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more, today announced a strategic partnership with Kalshi, the first CFTC-regulated exchange dedicated to trading on the outcome of future events. Through this collaboration, Kalshi will now use aggregated, anonymized StockX market data to inform the creation of event contracts tied to high-profile sneakers and other current culture products, such as Labubu collectibles and Pokémon trading cards.

The partnership marks the introduction of a new category of event contracts that allow market participants to take positions on measurable product outcomes, such as whether a product will clear a certain resale price threshold a week after its release. The inaugural contracts are now live on www.kalshi.com/stockx .

Kalshi is the first CFTC-regulated exchange dedicated to trading on the outcome of future events. From inflation, to music album releases, to weather, Kalshi allows people to trade on a broad range of topics. Its platform provides a new asset class—event contracts—where people can buy Yes or No positions on whether an event will happen. Kalshi's vision is to allow people to capitalize on their expertise and trade in the domain of every day.

"As the marketplace that turned sneakers into an asset class, it's only fitting that StockX would partner with Kalshi as it expands into the world of current culture collectibles," said Greg Schwartz, CEO of StockX. "At StockX, we've always been committed to providing access to the data our customers need to trade what they love. Adding our trusted market insights to Kalshi's new product-related contracts takes that commitment a step further—it allows our community to participate in an innovative way and express conviction about the brands that fuel their passions."

The Kalshi-StockX markets span three key categories:

Top-Traded Brands During Major Events: Traders can predict the best-selling brands on StockX during major events, kicking off with Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Traders can predict the best-selling brands on StockX during major events, kicking off with Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Average Sales Prices For Upcoming Product Releases: These markets allow users to make predictions on the average sales price of a product on StockX, measured seven or 30 days after its initial release. Featured items include coveted holiday releases like the Jordan 8 Retro "Bugs Bunny" and Jordan 11 Retro "Gamma Blue," various Supreme Box Logo Hoodies, and the Pokémon Mega Evolution Charizard X ex Ultra-Premium Collection.

These markets allow users to make predictions on the average sales price of a product on StockX, measured seven or 30 days after its initial release. Featured items include coveted holiday releases like the Jordan 8 Retro "Bugs Bunny" and Jordan 11 Retro "Gamma Blue," various Supreme Box Logo Hoodies, and the Pokémon Mega Evolution Charizard X ex Ultra-Premium Collection. Monthly Average Sales Prices For Top-Selling Products: Users can also now trade on what a product's average resale price will be on StockX during a specific month, starting with November and December 2025. Featured products include coveted collectibles like the Pop Mart Labubu The Monsters Big Into Energy Series Vinyl Plush Pendant Sealed Case (6 Blind Box) and Pop Mart Labubu The Monsters Exciting Macaron Vinyl Face Sealed Case (6 Blind Box), as well as best-selling sneakers including the New Balance 204L "Mushroom Arid Stone" and ASICS Gel-1130 "Black Pure Silver."

"Partnering with StockX marks an exciting new chapter for Kalshi," said Tarek Mansour, co-founder and CEO of Kalshi. "Sneaker, apparel, and collectible drops on StockX have become defining cultural moments with clear, measurable outcomes—the very kind of real-world events Kalshi was built for. It's another sign that prediction markets have gone mainstream."

While the initial contracts cover select, high-demand releases across major brands, StockX and Kalshi plan to partner on additional markets in the near future.

StockX is proud to be a Detroit-based technology leader focused on the large and growing online market for sneakers, apparel, accessories, electronics, collectibles, trading cards, and more. StockX's powerful platform connects buyers and sellers of high-demand consumer goods from around the world using dynamic pricing mechanics. This approach affords access and market visibility powered by real-time data that empowers buyers and sellers to determine and transact based on market value. The StockX platform features hundreds of brands across verticals including Jordan Brand, adidas, Nike, Supreme, BAPE, Off-White, Louis Vuitton, Gucci; collectibles from brands including LEGO, KAWS, Bearbrick, and Pop Mart; and electronics from industry-leading manufacturers Sony, Microsoft, Meta, and Apple. Launched in 2016, StockX employs 1,000 people across offices and verification centers around the world. Learn more at www.stockx.com .

Founded in 2018, Kalshi is the first and largest CFTC regulated financial exchange offering prediction markets, which are financial markets on the outcome of real world events such as elections, award shows, sports, and more. Kalshi is the industry leader and pioneer, widely credited with legalizing prediction markets and building a safe, legal, regulated platform for millions of traders in America. To learn more, visit www.kalshi.com .

