StockX Rolls Out Latest Big Facts Report, Revealing Top Resale Trends in 2025

Nov 12, 2025, 09:15 ET
Highlights include surprising silhouette performance, the rise of ugly-cute collectibles, and a resurgence in trading cards
DETROIT, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today StockX released its latest quarterly report—Big Facts: 2025 Trends—highlighting the brands, products, and search trends that defined the secondary market over the last year. Building on StockX's reputation as a barometer of consumer demand, the report also uncovers which sneaker models are "ones to watch" in 2026 and offers a first look at the products expected to dominate holiday wish lists around the world.
"StockX's market data gives us a front-row seat to global shifts in taste and culture. From the rise of performance basketball to the continued dominance of slim models and runner-inspired silhouettes, these trends reflect the ways people are expressing themselves through what they wear and collect," said StockX CEO Greg Schwartz. "This latest report tells an exciting story about how rapidly new communities are forming—whether around digital cameras, Pokémon trading cards, or collectibles like Labubu. The energy of our customers and the passion they have for the product continues to shape what's next."
Key highlights from StockX's Big Facts: 2025 Trendsreport include:
- The Era of the Runner Aesthetic: Running silhouettes are still resonating with buyers, and ASICS remains the market leader in the category. Sales are up 45% year-over-year and the Gel-1130 in Black/Pure Silver currently holds the top spot as 2025's best-selling sneaker on StockX. Further proof: running brands that were once considered niche are now commanding attention on the secondary market. Saucony (+38%), Mizuno (+148%), and Brooks (+1,508%) have all set new sales records on the platform in 2025.
- New Releases Build Excitement in Performance Basketball: 2025 has been a great year for performance basketball. The Nike Ja 3 was Nike's No. 1 best-selling new model from 2025, while A'ja Wilson's A'One earned the No. 2 spot. Not only was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Converse Shai 001 the No. 1 new 2025 model from Converse, it also gave Converse its biggest sales month on StockX since March 2022. But the market leader in performance basketball remains the Nike Kobe 6 Protro, which, in addition to being the No. 1 best-selling performance basketball silhouette overall on StockX in 2025, also saw sales jump more than 100% compared to 2024.
- Slim Silhouettes Continue to Dominate: Every major brand has embraced the slim sneaker wave in 2025, but even StockX analysts couldn't anticipate just how much certain new drops would shake up the market. New Balance introduced the 204L earlier this year, and it is now the brand's No. 1 best-selling new model on StockX. The Total 90 3 is the No. 3 best-selling new 2025 model from Nike, further demonstrating the trend's impact. Running parallel to the slim sneaker boom is the rise of Mary Jane and ballet-inspired styles. The Samba Jane is adidas' best-selling new model of the year, while Onitsuka Tiger's TGRS achieved the same milestone for the brand. Sales of Nike's Air Rift model are also up 21% year-over-year, with a Skims collaboration set for 2026. On the ballet front, adidas' Bad Bunny–endorsed Ballerina ranked No. 3 among the brand's new 2025 models. And with other recent slim silhouette hits like the Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe and an upcoming collab from Onitsuka Tiger x Versace, the trend shows no signs of slowing down next year.
- An Obsession With Ugly-Cute Collectibles: Driven by the runaway success of Labubu (a character under the Pop Mart brand), ugly-cute collectibles are seeing record-breaking sales on StockX. Labubu is the market leader, but lesser-known characters and brands are seeing the fastest growth. Crybaby sales jumped 21% just between Q2 and Q3 20251, while Hacipupu (+281%) and Skullpanda (+132%) posted triple-digit sales growth. These numbers underscore the global appetite for the next Labubu.
- Nostalgia and High Return Potential Fuel Trading Cards: Trading card collecting is reaching new highs in 2025, driven by a mix of nostalgia, community, and impressive resale potential. Transactions have skyrocketed on StockX, with Pokémon sales up 339%, Topps increasing 127%, and Magic: The Gathering surging over 700% year-over-year. Collectors are not only chasing childhood memories but also viewing cards as alternative assets with growth potential. A strong release calendar stacked with coveted, limited-edition releases has also played a big role in making 2025 a landmark year for the category.
- A Digital Camera Revival: A surprising category breakout, digital cameras experienced a massive revival on StockX this year. Searches for "Canon G7X" jumped 1,919% year-over-year, with StockX consumers spending over $6 million on Canon cameras so far in 2025. The trend has recently extended into keychains, with new digital camera keychains from Supreme and Kodak selling at triple-digit price premiums on the platform.
The report also sheds light on holiday demand trends. On StockX, the "Favorites" feature allows shoppers to save and track items they love before making a purchase. In the weeks leading up to the holidays, StockX analyzed this data to uncover the most "favorited" sneakers worldwide. Early results show that the Jordan 4, Jordan 5, and ASICS Gel-1130 models are poised to be among the most sought-after gifts this season, followed closely by the Jordan 3, Jordan 1 Low, and Nike Ja 3.
1 *Quarter-over-quarter growth is highlighted because there's not enough sales history to establish valid year-over-year comparisons.
