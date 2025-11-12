Highlights include surprising silhouette performance, the rise of ugly-cute collectibles, and a resurgence in trading cards

DETROIT, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today StockX released its latest quarterly report— Big Facts: 2025 Trends —highlighting the brands, products, and search trends that defined the secondary market over the last year. Building on StockX's reputation as a barometer of consumer demand, the report also uncovers which sneaker models are "ones to watch" in 2026 and offers a first look at the products expected to dominate holiday wish lists around the world.

StockX Rolls Out Latest Big Facts Report, Revealing Top Resale Trends in 2025

"StockX's market data gives us a front-row seat to global shifts in taste and culture. From the rise of performance basketball to the continued dominance of slim models and runner-inspired silhouettes, these trends reflect the ways people are expressing themselves through what they wear and collect," said StockX CEO Greg Schwartz. "This latest report tells an exciting story about how rapidly new communities are forming—whether around digital cameras, Pokémon trading cards, or collectibles like Labubu. The energy of our customers and the passion they have for the product continues to shape what's next."

Key highlights from StockX's Big Facts: 2025 Trends report include:

The report also sheds light on holiday demand trends. On StockX, the "Favorites" feature allows shoppers to save and track items they love before making a purchase. In the weeks leading up to the holidays, StockX analyzed this data to uncover the most "favorited" sneakers worldwide. Early results show that the Jordan 4 , Jordan 5 , and ASICS Gel-1130 models are poised to be among the most sought-after gifts this season, followed closely by the Jordan 3 , Jordan 1 Low , and Nike Ja 3 .

Check out StockX's latest report at https://stockx.com/about/sx-market-insights/big-facts-2025-trends/ .

1 *Quarter-over-quarter growth is highlighted because there's not enough sales history to establish valid year-over-year comparisons.

