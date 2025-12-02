StockX Makes Cyber Weekend Gains, Posts Year-Over-Year Growth in GMV and Average Order Value on Black Friday

Jordan 4 "Black Cat" becomes biggest Black Friday sneaker release in StockX history

The platform averaged nearly two trades per second during peak shopping hours

DETROIT, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today StockX released results from Cyber Weekend, revealing a strong start to the holiday shopping season. On Black Friday, both GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) and average order value increased year-over-year as customers gravitated toward high-heat sneakers. Additionally, sales jumped more than 200% week-over-week and several brands set new single-day sales records on Black Friday, including ASICS, Timberland, Denim Tears, Maison Mihara Yasuhiro, and Canon. Several additional brands saw year-over-year sales increases, including Jordan, Pop Mart (maker of Labubu), Pokémon, and Converse.

"From the strong performance of the Jordan 4 "Black Cat" to record-breaking days for brands like ASICS and Timberland, customers continue to choose StockX as the place to shop the season's most coveted products," said Greg Schwartz, StockX CEO. "As we head into the holidays, we remain focused on delivering for our customers with fast fulfillment, including Next-Day Shipping, expanded Buy Now Pay Later options, and products ranging from highly coveted items to below-retail products. We look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to connect millions of people with the products they love."

Top Movers on StockX During Cyber Weekend:

SNEAKERS

Jordan 4s: The Jordan 4 has been a top performer all year, and the return of the sought-after " Black Cat " colorway drove record-breaking demand. It was the No. 1 best-selling product on Cyber Weekend and the biggest Black Friday sneaker release in StockX history. Other best-selling Jordan 4 colorways included the " Cave Stone " and " White Cement ." Jordan sales increased nearly 50% year-over-year on Black Friday, underscoring Nike's strengthened market position.

ASICS is the market leader in lifestyle running, and demand remains high on StockX — the brand set a new single-day sales record on Black Friday and saw strong year-over-year sales growth. The Gel-1130 was the top-traded ASICS model over the weekend, especially the Gel-1130 in " Black/Pure Silver " and the Gel-1130 in " White/Pure Silver ."

ASICS is the market leader in lifestyle running, and demand remains high on StockX — the brand set a new single-day sales record on Black Friday and saw strong year-over-year sales growth. The Gel-1130 was the top-traded ASICS model over the weekend, especially the Gel-1130 in " " and the Gel-1130 in " ." Nike Ja 3: The latest sneaker for NBA star Ja Morant has been a standout in the performance basketball category since it debuted earlier this year. The Ja 3's differentiated design and dramatic colorways set it apart from other performance models, as does its accessible price point — the shoe retails for around $125. The top-selling colorways during Cyber Weekend included " Showstopper ," " Sound Check ," and " Scratch 3.0 ."

The latest sneaker for NBA star Ja Morant has been a standout in the performance basketball category since it debuted earlier this year. The Ja 3's differentiated design and dramatic colorways set it apart from other performance models, as does its accessible price point — the shoe retails for around $125. The top-selling colorways during Cyber Weekend included " ," " ," and " ." New Balance 2002R Protection Pack: New Balance's recent restock of its 2002R Protection Pack fueled renewed demand for the beloved 2021 collection. All three colorways — " Rain Cloud ," " Phantom ," and " Sea Salt " — were among the brand's top-selling sneakers.

New Balance's recent restock of its 2002R Protection Pack fueled renewed demand for the beloved 2021 collection. All three colorways — " ," " ," and " " — were among the brand's top-selling sneakers. adidas Samba OG Preloved "Red Leopard": The adidas Samba OG Preloved " Red Leopard " ranked as the No. 2 best-selling women's-exclusive sneaker over the weekend and continues to hold the top spot for all of 2025.

FOOTWEAR

Timberland Boots: Timberland's Classic 6" Boot in "Wheat" consistently ranked among the top five best-selling products throughout Cyber Weekend, driven in part by its strong value proposition on StockX. With multiple sizes priced below retail, customers are gravitating toward the silhouette as one of the best deals of the season. The brand has been experiencing a broader resurgence on the platform, fueled by successful collaborations with the likes of Supreme and Louis Vuitton. Timberland had already set an all-time annual sales record on StockX in 2025, and it set a new single-day sales record on Black Friday.

UGG Boots: UGG saw a triple-digit sales increase on StockX leading up to the holidays, and the Lowmel Boot and Classic Ultra Mini Boot were favorites during Cyber Weekend.

APPAREL

Hoodies from Top Streetwear Brands: Hoodies are a popular gift and seasonal staple, and releases from leading streetwear labels like Fear of God and Denim Tears were top-sellers in the apparel category over the long weekend.

Hoodies are a popular gift and seasonal staple, and releases from leading streetwear labels like and were top-sellers in the apparel category over the long weekend. TNF Nuptse Jacket: The North Face's 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket has long been a holiday favorite, and this year is no exception. The beloved jacket has been around for decades and was the top-selling apparel product on StockX during Cyber Weekend.

COLLECTIBLES

ELECTRONICS

Canon Digital Cameras: The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark was the best-selling electronics product on StockX over the weekend. This reflects a broader shift away from smartphone-only shooting among creators and a nostalgia-driven resurgence in digital camera demand.

Throughout Cyber Weekend, StockX awarded nearly $2 million in prizes, including high-value items such as the unreleased Virgil Abloh Archives x Nike Air Force 1 "Pine Green," a black Hermès Birkin, and the full "The Ten" collection by Nike x Off-White.

Cyber Weekend is just the beginning of StockX's peak season. In anticipation of the busy holiday period, the company introduced new customer-centric offerings including Next-Day Shipping in the United States, which expands the holiday shopping window to December 21. StockX has also onboarded new Buy Now, Pay Later partners, giving customers greater flexibility with options like Affirm, Klarna, Afterpay, and PayPal.

