Kammy Bishop Appointed New Clinic Director to Lead Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at CU Anschutz

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus announces that U.S. Marine Corps veteran Kammy Bishop, LPC, CAC II is appointed as the new clinic director. Bishop will oversee all clinical operations at the clinic and is excited to continue to serve Colorado's post-9/11 veterans and their families with much needed mental health care.

"It is an honor to continue the promise of Steven A. Cohen to help as many veterans and military families as possible access high quality mental health care," said Bishop. "I am whole heartedly committed to our mission to save lives, save families and save futures, as well as lead an amazing staff who are making a difference in the lives of Colorado's military families every day."

Uniquely qualified for the role, Bishop previously served as the clinic's assistant director for the past seven months. Bishop has extensive experience managing operations, providing clinical care and case management in various mental health and substance use treatment facilities. A proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Bishop served as a non-commissioned officer and Military Police Officer.

"We are very fortunate to have someone of Kammy's caliber and expertise to lead the Cohen Clinic in Denver. She served on active duty with the Marine Corps, and as a civilian, has a proven record of providing high quality mental health services," said Matt Mishkind, Ph.D., executive director of operations.

The Cohen Clinic, represents a $9.8 million partnership between the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and the Cohen Veterans Network, a non-profit philanthropic with a national footprint of 12 clinics throughout the country.

Since its grand opening in spring of 2018, the Cohen Clinic at CU Anschutz has provided mental health services to more than 300 clients, treating conditions such as post-traumatic stress, anxiety, depression, transition issues and children's behavioral issues. Services are available regardless of discharge status, role while in uniform, combat experience, ability to pay or insurance. While 55 percent of the clinic's client base are veterans, 45 percent represent military families that are also served by the clinic.

