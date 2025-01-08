KAMPGROUNDS OF AMERICA, INC. NAMED 2025 BEST-IN-CATEGORY FRANCHISE BY FRANCHISE BUSINESS REVIEW

The annual independent franchise survey ranks KOA highest in franchisee satisfaction in the recreation category and among the Top 50 Franchises overall

BILLINGS, Mont., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA), a leader in outdoor hospitality, was recently named the Best-in-Category in the recreation sector of the prestigious Franchise Business Review's list of Top Franchises for 2025. In addition, KOA ranked 43 on the Top 200 Franchise list.

Franchise Business Review (FBR), a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. This is FBR's 20th year of honoring the top-ranking franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the top franchise in our field and among the top 50 overall by Franchise Business Review," says Toby O'Rourke, president and CEO of KOA. "The recognition is a credit to our ongoing commitment to our franchisees' success by creating valuable relationships with each owner and operator."

KOA offers a comprehensive range of services designed to set franchisees up for success and create operational efficiencies–providing campground owners and operators with the tools they need to attract campers, protect and grow their business. As the brand continues to expand its presence nationwide, KOA remains committed to upholding its core values and delivering unparalleled experiences to its franchise partners and customers.

"Franchisee satisfaction continues to be the leading indicator of franchisee performance and system health, and we are pleased to report that owner satisfaction among the 2025 Franchise Satisfaction Award winners averages 30% higher than other franchise brands," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "Each of the award winners on this year's list received stellar ratings from their franchisees in the areas crucial to success in operating a franchise, including training and support, leadership, innovation, culture, and financial opportunity.

ABOUT KAMPGROUNDS OF AMERICA

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) has been the definitive leader in outdoor hospitality for more than 60 years. United under the mission of "connecting people to the outdoors and each other," the company consists of two unique brands: KOA and Terramor Outdoor Resorts. KOA, the world's largest system of privately owned, open-to-the-public campgrounds, consists of more than 500 franchised and company-owned campgrounds. With unrivaled brand visibility, KOA also offers campground owners and operators unparalleled support in campground education, design, recruitment, marketing and technology. Terramor Outdoor Resorts, a glamping venture, opened its first flagship property in Bar Harbor, Maine in 2020. Literally meaning 'Love of Land," the brand focuses on delivering a refined and upscale outdoor experience.

For more information, visit KOA.com and TerramorOutdoorResort.com.

ABOUT FRANCHISE BUSINESS REVIEW

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,300 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.

