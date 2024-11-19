KAMPGROUNDS OF AMERICA, INC. PARTNERS WITH JR MOTORSPORTS, BRINGING CAMPING TO THE RACETRACK

KOA returns to the No. 88 for 2025, connecting fans with outdoor hospitality

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JR Motorsports (JRM) announced today that Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA), the world's largest system of privately held campgrounds, will return to the organization during the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. United by a shared commitment to outdoor adventure and community, KOA will be a primary partner for one race with Connor Zilisch and the No. 88 Chevrolet, as well as a full-season associate partner with the rookie driver, and an associate partner on Wyatt Miller's Micro Sprint.

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. to partner with JR Motorsports in 2025, bringing camping to the racetrack. Post this Kampgrounds of America, Inc. is the primary partner on JR Motorsports' No. 88 Chevrolet, driven by Connor Zilisch, at the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway on August 2, 2025.

"As a longtime KOA Rewards camper, I am thrilled for the continuation of our partnership into 2025," said JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller. "We are looking forward to a great season with KOA for both Wyatt and the No. 88 with Connor as we continue to work to expand this relationship."

Recognizing that motorsport fans travel extensively and camp while attending races, KOA campgrounds make a great home away from home. With more than 500 locations featuring practical and convenient amenities near most major tracks, KOA campgrounds allow fans to enjoy both the thrill of the race and the comfort and hospitality of KOA. Accommodation options range from tent sites to well-appointed RV sites and even cabins for campers seeking creature comforts in the outdoors.

"NASCAR fans have a strong connection to the outdoors, with 40% more likely to own an RV, according to MRI Simmons research," shares Diane Eichler, Senior Vice President of Marketing at KOA. "Partnering with JR Motorsports builds our brand visibility among this dedicated group of campers while inspiring race fans to connect with the outdoors—and each other—through camping."

With over a third of NASCAR fans planning to take three or more camping trips yearly, JRM and KOA aim to use this opportunity to connect their respective fan bases and expand their reach to new audiences.

Fans can watch Zilisch and the KOA No. 88 Chevrolet take the green flag at Iowa Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 2 on the CW, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

ABOUT KAMPGROUNDS OF AMERICA, INC.:

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. has been the definitive leader in outdoor hospitality for more than 60 years. United under the mission of "connecting people to the outdoors and each other," the company consists of two unique brands: KOA and Terramor Outdoor Resorts. KOA, the world's largest system of privately-owned, open-to-the-public campgrounds, consists of more than 500 franchised and owned campgrounds. With unrivaled brand visibility, KOA also offers campground owners and operators unparalleled support in campground education, design, recruitment, marketing and technology. Terramor Outdoor Resorts, a glamping venture, opened its first flagship property in Bar Harbor, Maine in 2020. Literally meaning 'Love of Land," the brand focuses on delivering a refined and upscale outdoor experience. For more information, visit KOA.com and TerramorOutdoorResort.com.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 23rd year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2024. The company also owns seven titles in regional Late Model divisions with consecutive championships in 2022-23 and a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.

MEDIA INFORMATION:

Jillian Mahan

JRM Public Relations

704.877.4707

[email protected]

Kelly Self

Kampgrounds of America, Inc.

(208) 890-3077

[email protected]

SOURCE Kampgrounds of America, Inc.