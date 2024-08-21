KAMPGROUNDS OF AMERICA, INC. SHARES LEED GOLD CERTIFICATE AT NEW HEADQUARTERS DEDICATION

Award-winning building design showcases KOA's commitment to sustainability

BILLINGS, Mont., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) , the world's largest system of privately owned, open-to-the-public campgrounds, celebrated the opening of its new headquarters in Billings, Montana this week. As part of the celebration, U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) president and CEO, Peter Templeton, was onsite to present KOA with the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED®) Gold certification.

KOA opens new HQ in Billings, MT, earning LEED® Gold. Post this Kampgrounds of America, Inc. President and CEO Toby O'Rourke, Owner of KOA and Chairman of KOA Holdings, Oscar Tang, and USGBC President and CEO Peter Templeton proudly display the Gold LEED Certificate at the dedication of KOA's new headquarters in Billings, Montana.

LEED , developed by the USGBC, is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Gold certification was awarded for the building's innovative design, construction, and use practices, which are measured against criteria including water conservation, energy efficiency, waste and resource management and indoor environmental quality.

"KOA is very proud of our Montana roots and thrilled to complete our new headquarters in Billings, where we welcomed our first campers in 1962," said KOA's president and CEO, Toby O'Rourke. "From the beginning, we knew we wanted to create a space that embodied our mission of connecting people to the outdoors and each other. Partnering with local firms that share our commitment to sustainability was essential, and we are proud of the award-winning, eco-friendly space we have built."

Completed in 2023, the project was designed to create a high-performance, sustainable, working environment for all building users. KOA's corporate headquarters incorporates intentional elements that nod to the company's legacy while reflecting the brand's link to nature. Design features include:

Native landscaping, that once established, won't need irrigation, promoting water conservation and preserving wetlands

Building layout designed to bring in natural daylight and visual connection to the outdoors

Functional outdoor space to create opportunities to work, meet and relax throughout the day, while interacting with the surrounding natural environment

Curated art collection of contemporary Indigenous art, many with local and regional ties

Collaborative workspaces with advanced technology to connect with peers throughout North America

The building dedication represents a milestone in the company's journey, affirming KOA's innovative approach to outdoor hospitality and the company's commitment to being good community partners, neighbors and stewards of the land.

To learn more about Kampgrounds of America and the company's sustainability practices, please visit koa.com .

ABOUT KAMPGROUNDS OF AMERICA

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) is a pioneer in outdoor hospitality and an emerging trailblazer in the travel industry with a mission to "connect people to the outdoors and each other." The company comprises two unique brands: KOA and Terramor Outdoor Resorts. KOA offers an unrivaled brand visibility, providing campground owners and operators unparalleled support in campground education, design, recruitment, marketing and technology. With more than 60 years of expertise, KOA is the world's largest system of privately owned, open to the public campgrounds, consisting of more than 500 franchised and owned campgrounds. Terramor Outdoor Resorts, a glamping venture, delivers a refined and upscale outdoor experience.

As a steward of outdoor recreation access, KOA uses 1% of pre-tax profits to fund the Kampgrounds of America Foundation, which strives to increase opportunities for all to access and engage with the outdoors, make positive impacts in the communities where we live and work to help preserve outdoor spaces for years to come.

For more information, visit KOA.com and TerramorOutdoorResort.com .

