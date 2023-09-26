Kandesn® Lip Colors Win Allure Magazine's Best of Beauty Award

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrider International, a global health and wellness direct sales company headquartered in Torrance, California, is proud to announce that its Kandesn® Lip Colors line has won Allure magazine's prestigious 2023 Best of Beauty Award in the Best Cream Lipstick category.

Allure is a prominent women's beauty magazine published monthly by Condé Nast in New York City. The company revealed the Best of Beauty awardees on September 21, 2023, on their website by showcasing the brands that earned this highly prized accolade. In the award page's "Why it won" explanation, Sunrider's Lip Colors are described as follows: "Creamy in texture, velvety in finish, and saturated in moisture, this lipstick unicorn feels like it belongs in a category of its own."

Allure's Best of Beauty award contest is an annual recognition and celebration of excellence in the world of beauty products. To determine the winners from thousands of entrants, Allure's editorial staff and a panel of experts—including leading makeup artists, cosmetic chemists, and dermatologists—conduct rigorous testing and evaluations on the submitted products. Their assessments consider various criteria such as innovation, effectiveness, texture, packaging, and overall performance.

Winners are chosen across multiple categories, encompassing beauty products for the eyes, skin, lips, body, and hair, and are granted the privilege of using the coveted Best of Beauty red seal in their marketing and advertising. Allure introduced the Best of Beauty Awards program in the mid-1990s, with the aim of assisting consumers in discovering "the best of the best" in beauty products.

Sunrider's Kandesn® Lip Colors line features a versatile selection of nine shades in a satin finish that complement a diverse range of skin tones. Kandesn® Lip Colors glide on in high-impact hues that keep lips soft, supple, and nourished. Key ingredients in this ultra-moisturizing formula include hyaluronic acid, sunflower seed oil, and tocopheryl acetate, a natural and stable form of vitamin E.

Currently available in the USA, China, Hong Kong, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan, with plans for expansion into Europe and additional countries in the months ahead, this nature-inspired lipstick line caters to the surging demand for clean and natural cosmetics and skincare. The formulas are meticulously crafted to be free of GMOs, parabens, petroleum by-products, gluten, heavy metals, fragrance, and silicone.

Furthermore, Kandesn® Lip Colors reflect Sunrider's animal- and environmentally friendly practices by using ethically sourced, non-animal-origin ingredients and maintaining a cruelty-free approach. Created with owner expertise, these specially formulated lip colors make responsibly created, premium-quality cosmetics accessible to all.

Sunrider CEO Sunny Beutler said this about winning this prestigious accolade: "We are extremely proud to receive Allure magazine's 2023 Best of Beauty Award for our Kandesn® Lip Colors line. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to creating clean cosmetics of exceptional quality that enhance beauty while nurturing overall wellness. Moreover, this award gives us further momentum to expand our brand awareness and reach in the global health and beauty market."

To find out more about Kandesn® Lip Colors, click here.

About Sunrider International

Sunrider International, a direct selling and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the freedom to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and regions.

Pierce Mattie Communications

Shelly Brown

[email protected]

SOURCE Sunrider International