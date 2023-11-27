Sam Lee Appointed as General Manager of Sunrider China

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrider International, a global leader in nutrition, health, and personal wellness products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sam Lee as the new General Manager of Sunrider China. With a career that spans over two decades in the direct selling industry and government relations, Mr. Lee brings a wealth of experience to his new role, which will be instrumental in driving the company's growth and success in the Chinese market.

Mr. Lee graduated from the Civil and Environmental Engineering department at Tsinghua University in 1990. Over the years, he has held various positions in government, media, and the direct selling industry, making him a well-rounded and accomplished professional.

Mr. Lee's career began in local government and state-owned media, and he then become a senior investment promotion government official and division chief of the Suzhou Industrial Park Administrative Committee, a China-Singapore joint development zone.

In 2000, Mr. Lee obtained an EMBA diploma from the National University of Singapore. Following this achievement, he joined Herbalife (China) Co., where he spent five years as a senior manager for sales and operations, as well as government affairs. He also served as the Chief Representative of Herbalife Beijing office.

In 2006, Mr. Lee joined Shaklee (China), where he played a pivotal role in the company's setup, factory construction, team hiring, and market expansion in China. Over the years, he assumed various roles within the company, serving as Marketing Director, Deputy General Manager, and Senior Vice President, culminating in his appointment as President of Shaklee (China).

From October 2019, Mr. Lee also served local healthcare companies, namely Jimon Group and VV Health, as CEO and President, demonstrating his versatility and ability to excel in diverse business environments.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Sam Lee has also made significant contributions to various non-governmental organizations (NGOs). He has served as the Director of the China Foundation for Justice and Courage and as the Vice Chairman of the Beijing Healthcare Association.

In his new role as the General Manager of Sunrider China, Sam Lee will oversee all aspects of Sunrider China's operations, including sales, marketing, training, and finance teams. He will also work closely with the Sunrider Manufacturing team to coordinate product inventory and new product launches.

Mr. Lee said this about his new role with Sunrider: "I'm excited to embark on this journey with Sunrider, a true legend and innovation leader in the China market, with this December marking the company's 30th anniversary in the country." My goals include refining our business model, enhancing the total customer experience, and empowering our market leaders and sales force through enhanced branding and training. Together, we'll take Sunrider to new heights in China."

Sunny Beutler, Sunrider CEO, said this about Mr. Lee's appointment: "As a seasoned manager, Mr. Lee possesses extensive experience in business expansion, brand marketing, communication, and profit management. Under his leadership, we anticipate a fresh development phase for Sunrider China."

About Sunrider International

Sunrider International, a direct selling and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business plan that offers them the opportunity to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and regions.

