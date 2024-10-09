Kandi Burruss Unveils the Secrets Behind Her 31-Pound Weight Loss Transformation*

America's #1 Selling Weight Loss Supplement Brand, Hydroxycut®, Helps Fuel Kandi Burruss' Weight Loss Journey, Leading to a Renewed Sense of Confidence

OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydroxycut®, an Iovate Health Sciences brand, and the company behind America's #1 weight loss supplement brand, proudly announces the remarkable transformation of Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter and TV Star Kandi Burruss. During a 17-week period, Kandi achieved stunning results through the key ingredient in Hydroxycut® (C. canephora robusta), combined with a balanced diet and exercise —proving that there's a safe choice, drug-free alternative to the weight loss trends circulating today.

Hydroxycut Logo Kandi Burruss Side by Side

Over the past few months, Kandi has experienced a transformative journey, shedding pounds and feeling more confident than ever. As a busy entrepreneur and mother, she sought a solution that would fit seamlessly into her lifestyle while helping her achieve her healthy lifestyle goals. Kandi discovered a powerful ally in Hydroxycut that not only supported her weight loss efforts but also boosted her energy levels.

"Partnering with Hydroxycut has been a game-changer for me," says Burruss. "I've seen incredible results in my weight loss, and I feel better and more confident than ever. Hydroxycut has empowered me to take charge of my wellness, and I'm excited to inspire others on their journeys."

Hydroxycut has earned its reputation as America's #1 selling weight loss supplement brand by delivering effective results backed by scientific research. As a powerful solution, Hydroxycut empowers individuals like Kandi to achieve their weight loss and wellness goals effectively and safely through a wide range of products designed to help enhance metabolism and energy.

Kandi's transformation is a testament to the effectiveness of Hydroxycut and commitment to helping users embrace a healthier lifestyle. As she continues to inspire her fans and followers, Kandi is excited to share her story and encourage others to explore the benefits of Hydroxycut.

For more information about Hydroxycut products and Kandi's inspiring results, visit https://www.hydroxycut.com/.

Please find Images: HERE

*Note: The following disclaimer must be included when using Kandi's before/after photo:

Kandi used the key ingredient in Hydroxycut (C. canephora robusta) with diet and exercise and was remunerated. Average weight loss in 60 days with the key ingredient was 10.95 lbs. with a low-calorie diet and 3.7 lbs. in 8 weeks with a calorie-reduced diet and moderate exercise.

About Iovate Health Sciences Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences Inc. is a leading global innovator in the health and wellness industry, dedicated to developing high-quality, science-backed dietary supplements and fitness products. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Iovate offers a diverse portfolio of brands and products designed to support a healthy lifestyle and enhance personal well-being. Founded in 1995, Iovate has grown to become a trusted name in the industry, serving millions of customers around the world.

About Hydroxycut®

Hydroxycut® is America's #1 weight loss supplement brand, renowned for its effective and innovative formulas. For over 25 years, Hydroxycut® has been at the forefront of weight management, providing trusted solutions to help individuals achieve their health and fitness goals. The Hydroxycut® line features a range of products formulated with high-quality, research-backed ingredients to support weight loss, improve metabolism, and enhance overall wellness. Committed to delivering results and empowering users, Hydroxycut® continues to lead the industry with cutting-edge advancements and a dedication to customer success.

Contact:

Tiffany Cummins

Talent Resources

925-212-4200

[email protected]

SOURCE Iovate