Kaneka Nutrients Continues Market Surveillance With Third Phase of Ubiquinol Authenticity Testing

PASADENA, Texas, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaneka Nutrients is continuing its ongoing commitment to Ubiquinol product authenticity through a third phase of independent market testing. As the recognized leader in Ubiquinol production in the United States, Kaneka Nutrients works to uphold the quality, safety, and efficacy of Ubiquinol through Kaneka Corporation's patented process. Produced via a proprietary yeast fermentation method, Kaneka Ubiquinol® is sustainable, fully traceable, and bioidentical to the ubiquinol the body naturally produces—free from the cis-isomers produced during synthetic CoQ10 manufacturing. Given Ubiquinol's central role in supporting cellular energy production and wellness across adult life stages, product authenticity is a consumer health imperative.

"We built this category, which means we have an obligation to protect it," said Terese Mansell, Vice President of Kaneka's Nutrients Division. "That stewardship extends beyond our own manufacturing standards to what consumers find on shelves."

Working in collaboration with Kaneka Corporation and accredited third-party laboratories, Kaneka Nutrients continues to conduct independent market surveillance and laboratory testing of products labeled as Ubiquinol. This initiative is designed to give consumers and industry partners meaningful, evidence-based information about supplement quality, enabling more confident purchasing and sourcing decisions.

This third phase builds on a growing body of findings from prior rounds of testing. When results raise concerns about product authenticity, Kaneka Corporation will pursue appropriate action, including legal and regulatory remedies and, where warranted, public disclosure. These efforts aim to protect consumer safety and maintain confidence in the supplement marketplace.

Kaneka Nutrients encourages consumers and retailers to verify product authenticity by looking for the Kaneka Quality Seal on the product packaging.

For more information about Kaneka Ubiquinol® or this initiative, visit KanekaNutrients.com

or contact [email protected].

Kaneka is actively working to educate the market about the unique properties of Kaneka Ubiquinol®. These efforts have earned global recognition, with Kaneka Ubiquinol® receiving the following prestigious awards:

Healthy Aging category of the NutraIngredients-Asia Awards for 2024

Annual Ingredient Cardiovascular Health Award 2024 from the Functional Foods for Wellness Summit (FFWS)

Raw Material Supplier of the Year Award 2024 at Complementary Medicines Australia (CMA)

Finalist of NutraIngredients-Asia Innovation in Women's Health Award 2025

Natural Health Products New Zealand Marketing Award 2025

Tmall Global Marketing Innovation Award 2025

Through these achievements, Kaneka continues to demonstrate the quality, reliability, and innovation of Ubiquinol to the global market. Kaneka operates manufacturing facilities in Japan and the U.S., and maintains marketing and sales offices across the U.S., EU, and APAC regions, ensuring global reach and customer support.

Kaneka Nutrients is a division of Kaneka North America LLC and stands at the forefront of the food and beverage industry, specializing in the production of essential ingredients. In 1977, Kaneka Nutrients made its mark in the nutritional ingredient sector with the introduction of Kaneka Q10® (coenzyme Q10). Over the decades, the company has solidified its position as the world's premier researcher and manufacturer of Kaneka Ubiquinol®, the active antioxidant form of CoQ10. Holding the unique distinction of being the sole global manufacturer of Ubiquinol, Kaneka Nutrients emphasizes quality and precision in its manufacturing processes. The state-of-the-art Ubiquinol manufacturing facility is located in Pasadena, Texas. Visit Kaneka Nutrients online at https://www.kanekanutrients.com. ###

SOURCE Kaneka Nutrients