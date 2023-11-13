Kaneka Nutrients Reveals Breakthrough Benefits of Ubiquinol for Reproductive Health

PASADENA, Texas, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the SupplySide West event held in Las Vegas, Kaneka Nutrients, announced new opportunities to use Kaneka Ubiquinol® in reproductive health formulations. SupplySide West is a premier west-coast business-to-business dietary supplements event, providing health and nutrition professionals a platform to explore product development, education, and discovery.

Ubiquinol for Preconception Health
At the event, Sr. Scientific and Regulatory Advisor Risa Schulman, Ph.D., shed light on expanded uses for Kaneka Ubiquinol®. Beyond its established role in heart health, there's growing acknowledgment of its significance in addressing oxidative stress associated with premature aging and difficulty conceiving.

Research points to Ubiquinol's potential in supporting the preconception period. It plays a vital role in protecting mitochondrial health and producing cellular energy in reproductive cells, which is necessary for sperm motility and morphology as well as oocyte quality and maturation. In clinical studies, Kaneka Ubiquinol® has been shown to improve sperm motility up to 31% and increase sperm count up to 62% (Safarinejad MR, et al., 2012; Thakur AS, et al., 2015). For many aspiring parents, the journey to conception can be a challenging one, and these findings suggest Ubiquinol has a role to play in supporting couples on that path.

Dr. Schulman remarks, "Ubiquinol is a naturally occurring form of CoQ10 in our bodies and an intrinsic part of our cellular machinery, especially vital in reproductive health. It's a potent antioxidant that shields both the sperm and ova from oxidative stress, a critical aspect given the rise in environmental and lifestyle challenges that can increase this stress."

She continues, "It's important to understand that as we age, and as we navigate through the challenges of modern life, our natural Ubiquinol levels can decline. This decline is associated with increased oxidative stress, which can potentially affect the quality of both sperm and ovum. For women 35 and older, it's particularly significant, impacting the ovarian reserve."

"The beauty of Kaneka Ubiquinol® is its enhanced absorption capabilities. Traditional CoQ10 requires conversion in the body for utilization, and as we age, our ability to convert CoQ10 to Ubiquinol declines. Because Ubiquinol doesn't require conversion, it's immediately available for our bodies to use," Dr. Schulman elucidates.

Ron Martin, Vice President of Kaneka Nutrients states, "For brands considering integrating CoQ10 into their reproductive health supplements, switching to Kaneka Ubiquinol® could be a pivotal move. Its enhanced absorption ensures that consumers can get the most out of it, providing a real advantage for couples focused on reproductive wellness."

Director of Marketing Jenn Fernandez adds, "We're excited to inform our brand holders, consumers, and healthcare providers about these breakthrough benefits."

Backed by decades of research, development and testing, Kaneka Ubiquinol® is the only supplemental Ubiquinol available today. It is manufactured exclusively by Kaneka, a company that's continuously innovating and addressing health concerns through nature-inspired solutions.

Kaneka Nutrients, a subsidiary of the Kaneka Corporation, stands at the forefront of the food and beverage industry, specializing in the production of essential ingredients. In 1977, Kaneka Nutrients made its mark in the nutritional ingredient sector with the introduction of Kaneka Q10® (Coenzyme Q10). Over the decades, the company has solidified its position as the world's premier researcher and manufacturer of the Ubiquinol form of CoQ10. Holding the unique distinction of being the sole global manufacturer of Ubiquinol and the only CoQ10 producer in the United States, Kaneka Nutrients emphasizes quality and precision in its manufacturing processes. The state-of-the-art Ubiquinol manufacturing facility is in Pasadena, Texas. Visit Kaneka Nutrients online at https://www.kanekanutrients.com.

