Kaneka Ubiquinol™ Wins Coveted Vitafoods Europe Innovation Award 2026 in Partnership with Eqology

Kaneka Ubiquinol's 'Flexibility in Formulation' innovation partnership philosophy driving world-class award-winning results

Ubiquinol-powered Mitochondrial Health moves front and centre across food, nutraceutical and beverage formulations worldwide as consumer demand accelerates for cellular health solutions

BARCELONA, Spain, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaneka Ubiquinol™, the sole global innovative manufacturer and pioneer of Ubiquinol, and inaugural Mitochondrial Health Category Sponsor at Vitafoods Europe 2026, announced today that it has been awarded the coveted Vitafoods Europe Innovation Award 2026 in the Most Innovative Consumer-Ready Nutraceutical Finished Product category in partnership with Eqology Pure Arctic Oil Heart & Energy.

L-R – Vitafoods Judge, Dr V Krishnakumar; Dr Hogne Vik, Medical Advisor, Eqology; Dr Linda Saga, Head of Nutrition and Product Development, Eqology; Filip Van hulle, GM Kaneka EU

A first of its kind, the category-defining formulation, Pure Arctic Oil Heart & Energy combines sustainable CodMarine® Arctic cod liver oil, organic cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil, vitamin D3 and Kaneka Ubiquinol™.

Backed by robust science, the formulation has been shown to support cardiovascular and cellular energy health, with validated oxidative stability[i]. Its dual-use functionality, supplement and culinary oil, exemplifies true formulation flexibility enabling easy integration into daily healthy eating protocols – uniting marine purity, Mediterranean phytonutrients and mitochondrial science into one clinically credible, sustainable solution, that presents a unique and tasty nutritional oil or dressing to enhance healthy lifestyle eating.

At the heart of this trailblazing innovation is Kaneka Ubiquinol™ – the more bioactive form of coenzyme Q10, which plays an essential role in mitochondrial energy production and antioxidant protection.

With mitochondria generating approximately 90% of the body's energy[ii] and natural ubiquinol levels declining from age 20+[iii], supporting mitochondrial energy production is increasingly recognised as important for cardiovascular health, reproductive health, women's health, cognitive function and healthy ageing.

Marking the prestigious award Kaneka EU GM, Filip Van hulle said, "This significant achievement drives our commitment to push further in innovation – partnering with brandholders with world-class science and expertise to co-create products that drive true innovation in mitochondrial health".

ABOUT KANEKA UBIQUINOL™

Kaneka Corporation is the award-winning sole global innovative manufacturer of clinically proven bioidentical ubiquinol, via an award-winning Japanese natural fermentation process. Supported by 100+ studies, 80+ patents and 45+ years of research across cardiovascular health, cognition, women's health, reproduction and energy. Listed in 50+ countries in 1,000+ nutraceutical brands since 2006, with certifications including HALAL, GRAS, HACCP, NDI, KOSHER, GMP, ISO 14001, ISO 22000, Non-GMO and OSHMS.

WEBSITE: www.kaneka-ubiquinol.com

[i] Eqology/Pharma Marine. Certificate of Analysis: Oxidative Stability Index of Pure Arctic Oil Heart & Energy. Internal method AM29 based on Rancimat method and AOCS Cd 12b-92. October 2025. Kaneka Corporation. Kaneka Ubiquinol™ Technical Guide. Supplement Strategic Unit, Pharma & Supplemental Nutrition SV, Kaneka Corporation. 2024/2025. [ii] Reynolds S. Mitochondria and health. NIH 2025.Nolfi-Donegan D, et al. Mitochondrial electron transport chain. Redox Biol 2020. [iii] Kalén A, et al. Age-related changes in the lipid compositions of rat and human tissues. Lipids 1989;24(7):579-584. Wada H, et al. Redox status of coenzyme Q10 is associated with chronological age. JAGS. 2007;55:1141-1142.

SOURCE Kaneka Ubiquinol™