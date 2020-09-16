Kangol x H&M feat Mabel: a fresh new streetwear collaboration for the self-made generation

"Kangol are excited to work with H&M and Mabel on this collaboration. The collection perfectly captures the essence of Kangol today, full of fresh updates on streetwear style. We look forward to seeing our global Kangol community wearing Kangol x H&M." says Hamish Morjaria, Kangol's Head of Brand Partnerships and Licensing.

"I am so excited about this collaboration with Kangol and H&M! Streetwear is in my blood and Kangol is such a legendary brand. It's amazing to collaborate with Kangol and H&M, and to share my creativity and my style with a new generation," says Mabel.

"Kangol x H&M feat Mabel is a dream collaboration for us at H&M, uniting an iconic streetwear brand with one of the most authentic and genuine young music artists around. It's about that 90s streetwear attitude updated for today, a style that Mabel has made her own. There are so many hits, from the famous bucket hat, to the slim midi dress and autumn's hero piece, the puffer jacket," says Emily Björkeheim, H&M's Head of Design Divided.

Kangol is a legendary label of streetwear, instantly recognised for its kangaroo logo. An English brand founded in the 1920s, Kangol's hats became an essential part of the style that evolved from 80s and 90s hip-hop culture. It's the same authenticity today that makes Kangol a streetwear wardrobe staple for fans all over the world. Mabel is one of the most in-demand stars in the world right now, with over half-a-billion streams of her tracks such as Don't Call Me Up, Mad Love and Boyfriend. Mabel writes her own songs and defines her own style, a headstrong attitude of creativity and self-respect that touches everything she does.

The collection captures the perfect Kangol wardrobe for members of the self-made generation like Mabel: fresh, authentic, fun. This is a complete wardrobe with everything for autumn, from hooded puffer jackets and long puffers, to slouchy cardigans and sweaters knitted with the Kangol branding and logo. It's about the essential pieces, like cropped rollneck sweaters in either cream or color stripes, oversized logo T's and a logo long-sleeve stretch midi-dress. Mabel herself co-created two pieces: a streetwear take on the slip dress, complete with Kangol logos, and a Kangol-branded pair of joggers.

There's a full set of accessories, like the world-famous Kangol bucket hat, as well as beanies and a beanie pompom. There's a boxy cross-body bag with a Kangol branded strap, a shopper and a bum-bag, as well as bag charms. Kangol-branded socks are made to be seen, and the look is finished with Kangol scrunchies.

A week before the collection drops, Mabel will reveal a new interactive video for her track Bad Behaviour on Instagram Stories. Fans and followers can use six Kangol x H&M exclusively made filters to star in their own totally unique self-produced version of the music video, and to share it with other members of the self-made generation around the world. The filters will be exclusively available on H&M's Instagram channel from September 10.

