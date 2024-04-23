Kansas City Current Announces Plans for Riverfront Mixed-Use District

Next phase of KC Current's investment in Berkley Riverfront Park aims to connect Kansas Citians with the Missouri Riverfront

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kansas City Current, in collaboration with Palmer Square Capital Management, Marquee Development, and the Port Authority of Kansas City, Mo. ("Port KC"), unveiled plans for the next phase of its transformational development on the Missouri Riverfront in downtown Kansas City. Building upon the opening of CPKC Stadium, the first purpose-built women's professional sports stadium in the world, the Current will develop a mixed-use district anchored by the stadium, Berkley Riverfront Park, and the Missouri Riverfront.

To continue the KC Current's unprecedented commitment to women's sports and the Kansas City region, this next phase will add $200mm+ in private funding, with all phases of the development exceeding $800mm in total investment. The project will break ground at the end of 2024, targeting a 2026 completion date.

The development will extend the fabric of Kansas City directly to the water's edge, providing a one-of-a-kind, pedestrian-focused experience for Berkley Riverfront residents, KC Current fans, and visitors alike. Along with adding hundreds of multi-family residential units to the neighborhood, the project will create new public gathering and recreational spaces intended for all Kansas Citians – including a new town square and a riverfront promenade – continuing the work by Port KC to bring life and vibrancy to the Missouri Riverfront. Food and beverage offerings will showcase local restauranteurs, creating a new destination for the community and unique amenities for adjacent neighborhoods. The public gathering areas will be programmed year-round, with family- friendly events like movie nights, food festivals, fitness classes, live music, and more.

The district will attract more visitors to the Berkley Riverfront area and drive economic growth, housing opportunities, and job creation for Kansas City and the State of Missouri. An economic impact study estimates the first phase of this project will deliver over $210mm and $310mm of City and State economic output, respectively, over 30 years. Additionally, 10% of residential units across all phases of the development will be set aside for residents at a 50% Area Median Income affordability threshold – creating hundreds of new affordable units for the City across all phases of the development.

Angie Long, co-founder and co-owner of the KC Current said, "Kansas City was founded at the confluence of the Missouri and Kansas Rivers. With the next phase of our investment in Berkley Riverfront Park, our goal is to reconnect Kansas Citians to their riverfront, bringing even more energy and activity to the water. We believe this foundational investment will benefit our community for years to come and cement the Berkley Riverfront as one of Kansas City's great neighborhoods for residents and visitors alike."

Chris Long, co-founder and co-owner of the KC Current, said, "Cities around the world have recognized the power of embracing their waterfront. The Missouri River is one of Kansas City's crown jewels and our project aims to create an experience unlike any other for our fans, residents, and all Kansas Citians. We are creating an experience on par with some of the best waterfront redevelopment projects in the country. The Berkley Riverfront is the front door to Kansas City and our aim is to make it a world-class destination for all in our region."

Raven Jemison, President of the KC Current, noted, "We are proud of the team of globally recognized experts in sports-anchored and waterfront development that we've assembled for this project. This thoughtful investment will not only benefit the city and our players, but ultimately create a more welcoming environment for our fans – a place they're proud to call home and show up to cheer on the team. We look forward to creating a place that is authentically 'Kansas City' with our team."

Jon Stephens, President & CEO of Port KC, said, "The long-neglected Kansas City Riverfront has been reenergized in recent years through thoughtful investments by Port KC and our partners. From trails to murals, housing to hotels, we have set the stage for what a vibrant riverfront should be for all Kansas Citians. Our partnership with the KC Current and this world-class development team is supercharging our vision of a walkable, creative, diverse, and exciting public space. The conversation about Berkley Riverfront has now turned from what could be, to what will be."

Marquee Development will serve as Co-Master Developer of the project alongside the Kansas City Current. With expertise in sports-adjacent mixed-use districts, Marquee's notable projects include Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field, North Loop Green in Minneapolis, the FC Cincinnati West End Mixed-Use District, and a community plaza development at the New Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The Current has engaged Perkins Eastman as the Architect for this endeavor. The Perkins Eastman team brings significant expertise from their work on world-class waterfront projects and transit integrated mixed-use districts, including The Wharf in Washington, D.C., Target Field Station in Minneapolis, MN, Canalside in Buffalo, NY, and Battery Park City in New York.

Learn more and sign up for updates at www.kcriverfront.com.

Media assets including renderings and logos can be found HERE.

SOURCE Kansas City Current