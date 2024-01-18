Kansas City Current appoint Raven Jemison as Team President

Veteran sports executive with over 18 years' experience in professional sports set to lead team into the future

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kansas City Current have appointed Raven Jemison as Team President. The veteran sports professional will oversee all business operations as the club is set to open the inaugural season in CPKC Stadium.

"I am so excited to come to Kansas City to work with Angie and Chris and this club," said Jemison. "They have a vision and desire to make this the best women's football club in the world and they are willing to invest what it takes to make that happen. I am so excited by the opportunity to utilize my experiences to build this club at a time when both it and the league are already on the rise."

Jemison joins the club after spending the past three years as the Executive Vice President of Business Operations for the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks. On the court, the Bucks won their division every single year of her tenure and the NBA Championship in 2021. Off the court, Jemison's leadership enabled the Bucks to produce impressive growth across all major departments while building out the team's data analytics and digital marketing.

"Raven is a strategic executive with best-in-class training and deep familiarity with the world of sports," said co-founder and owner Angie Long. "She is extremely intelligent, driven and someone that people want to follow. We're all so happy she is coming to Kansas City and excited for what she will do for this club."

"We are fortunate to have some amazing people work for the Current and Raven is no exception," said co-founder and owner Chris Long. "She has incredible experience and brings a depth of perspective, having worked in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB. We believe Raven is a critical ingredient as we look to grow the Current's business and maximize its operation."

Her sports career began in the NHL as a Client Services Manager for the Florida Panthers. From there she worked her way up the corporate ladder with the Pittsburgh Pirates (MLB) and San Francisco 49ers (NFL) before joining the NBA in the Team Marketing & Business Operations department.

At the NBA, Jemison was able to use her skills and knowledge to help grow the entire league, while providing valuable insight to specific teams with the NBA, WNBA and G-League. She consulted with teams on all business operations, including ticketing, partnership sales and marketing.

Allison Howard, who has served as the Team President for the past two seasons, has moved to a new position as Advisor to the Board for the Kansas City Current.

"We want to thank Allison for all of her contributions to the club," said co-founders and co-owners Angie and Chris Long.

