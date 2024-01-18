Kansas City Current appoint Raven Jemison as Team President

News provided by

Kansas City Current

18 Jan, 2024, 08:05 ET

Veteran sports executive with over 18 years' experience in professional sports set to lead team into the future

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kansas City Current have appointed Raven Jemison as Team President. The veteran sports professional will oversee all business operations as the club is set to open the inaugural season in CPKC Stadium.

Continue Reading

"I am so excited to come to Kansas City to work with Angie and Chris and this club," said Jemison. "They have a vision and desire to make this the best women's football club in the world and they are willing to invest what it takes to make that happen. I am so excited by the opportunity to utilize my experiences to build this club at a time when both it and the league are already on the rise."

Jemison joins the club after spending the past three years as the Executive Vice President of Business Operations for the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks. On the court, the Bucks won their division every single year of her tenure and the NBA Championship in 2021. Off the court, Jemison's leadership enabled the Bucks to produce impressive growth across all major departments while building out the team's data analytics and digital marketing.

"Raven is a strategic executive with best-in-class training and deep familiarity with the world of sports," said co-founder and owner Angie Long. "She is extremely intelligent, driven and someone that people want to follow. We're all so happy she is coming to Kansas City and excited for what she will do for this club."

"We are fortunate to have some amazing people work for the Current and Raven is no exception," said co-founder and owner Chris Long. "She has incredible experience and brings a depth of perspective, having worked in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB. We believe Raven is a critical ingredient as we look to grow the Current's business and maximize its operation."

Her sports career began in the NHL as a Client Services Manager for the Florida Panthers. From there she worked her way up the corporate ladder with the Pittsburgh Pirates (MLB) and San Francisco 49ers (NFL) before joining the NBA in the Team Marketing & Business Operations department.

At the NBA, Jemison was able to use her skills and knowledge to help grow the entire league, while providing valuable insight to specific teams with the NBA, WNBA and G-League. She consulted with teams on all business operations, including ticketing, partnership sales and marketing.

Allison Howard, who has served as the Team President for the past two seasons, has moved to a new position as Advisor to the Board for the Kansas City Current. 

"We want to thank Allison for all of her contributions to the club," said co-founders and co-owners Angie and Chris Long.

­­About the Kansas City Current

Founded in December 2020, the Kansas City Current is led by the ownership group of Angie Long, Chris Long, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes. The team competes in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The Kansas City Current announced plans for the first stadium purpose-built for a professional women's soccer team with expected completion in 2024. To receive periodic updates on CPKC Stadium at Berkley Riverfront Park, visit here to sign-up for more information or to stay connected. 

SOURCE Kansas City Current

Also from this source

Kansas City Current Announces Multi-Year Front-of-Kit Partnership with United Way of Greater Kansas City

Kansas City Current Announces Multi-Year Front-of-Kit Partnership with United Way of Greater Kansas City

The Kansas City Current announced a multi-year agreement with United Way of Greater Kansas City as the club's new front-of-kit partner. The United...
Kansas City Current Honor Soccer Legend with naming of Grant Wahl Memorial Press Box at CPKC Stadium

Kansas City Current Honor Soccer Legend with naming of Grant Wahl Memorial Press Box at CPKC Stadium

The Kansas City Current is honoring one of the most influential members of the Kansas City and worldwide soccer community by naming the press box at...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Sporting Events

Image1

Women

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.