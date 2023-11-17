Kansas City Royals Tickets on Sale at Tickets For Less

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets are officially on sale for the 2024 Kansas City Royals season!

Fans can secure their seats at ticketsforless.com to watch the team in action, starting when the Royals host the Minnesota Twins for Opening Day on March 28.

"It's going to be another exciting season at The K," said Adam Rossbach, president at Tickets For Less. "As the team looks to move its ballpark, fans should capitalize on experiencing MLB games at Truman Sports Complex while they still can."

The season is packed with fun giveaways and activities including a celebration of the Royals' American League Championship in 2014. On April 20, fans can head to Kauffman Stadium for the chance to receive a replica AL Championship ring and watch Kansas City's AL Championship rematch against the Baltimore Orioles.

Other giveaways include:

  • 4/6 (White Sox): Michael Massey Bobblehead
  • 6/12 (New York Yankees): 90s Windbreaker
  • 7/26 (Chicago Cubs): Patrick Mahomes Bobblehead
  • 8/20 (Los Angeles Angels): City Connect Jersey

The Royals play against the San Diego Padres on May 31 and June 1, when fans can participate in Big Slick weekend hosted by Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, David Koechner, Eric Stonestreet and Heidi Gardner. The events include the annual Celebrity Softball game at Kauffman Stadium on Friday.

About Tickets For Less

Founded in 2004, TFL has evolved from a secondary ticket resale platform to a leader in technology solutions and ticketing partnerships (www.tflgroup.com). As one of the fastest-growing event distribution companies in North America and the leading Midwest ticket marketplace for sports and entertainment, TFL offers technology solutions tied to its ticket inventory, helps rightsholders maximize revenue and connects fans to live events with no hidden service fees at checkout (www.ticketsforless.com).

