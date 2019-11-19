Kansas City Southern prioritizes railroad safety with CloudMoyo Operational Testing System

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) and CloudMoyo (CM) announced today that KCS has completed global deployment and roll-out of the CloudMoyo Operational Testing System (OTS) across all its rail subsidiaries' locations in Mexico and the United States. The next-generation, cloud-based OTS solution leverages the scale of the Microsoft Azure Cloud platform and harnesses the power of advanced analytics, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to intelligently create configurable master test plans designed to confirm safe operating practices and compliance with applicable U.S. Federal Railroad Administration regulations and Mexico law and regulations. The platform's reporting and analysis features provide leading indicators of potential opportunities for safety improvement, and also aid in effective plan development.

"KCS' vision is to consistently be the fastest-growing, best-performing and most customer-focused transportation provider in North America," said KCS executive vice president and chief innovation officer Brian D. Hancock. "Safety is first among KCS' core values. The CloudMoyo OTS solution advances safety and compliance and, with the seamless user experience, it is already delivering a significant productivity boost for our workforce and helping drive operational efficiencies at KCS."

CloudMoyo OTS imports GCOR and other rules libraries, helping KCS efficiently create master testing plans that can be configured to regional and location-specific requirements. Global OTS is integrated with other enterprise applications including SAP HRMS for follow-ups on test results and interfaces with the CloudMoyo Crew Management Solution (CCM) to ensure more efficient crew management and testing across global locations.

"KCS is already recognized as an innovative and customer-focused leader in the rail and transportation industry," said CloudMoyo co-founder and chief executive officer Manish Kedia. "We are privileged to be a partner in the safety-first vision of KCS and thrilled to see the expanding footprint of our transportation management solutions across multiple locations and countries served by KCS."

About KCS

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., KCS is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com.

About CloudMoyo

CloudMoyo empowers rail and transportation companies to gain greater insight, unlock efficiencies, and improve agility in crew management, rail transportation management, fleet and asset management, and in critical areas of safety, operations and maintenance. CloudMoyo's cloud-based, AI-driven products and solutions—combined with our railroad industry domain experience with both Class I and short line railroads—makes us an ideal partner for the railroad's digital transformation journey.

Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, with a presence Kansas City, MO and an innovation center in Pune, India, CloudMoyo is poised to help intelligent enterprises build innovative solutions and leverage the power of data-driven insights.

