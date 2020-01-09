Kansas Civics Day to Unite Students, Lawmakers as a Part of School Choice Week

TOPEKA, Kan., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students will encounter American government in action at a Civics Day at the Kansas State Capitol this National School Choice Week. A diverse group of students from eight private schools will participate in the event, which will take place 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Students will have the opportunity to observe Senate and House proceedings, meet their school's elected officials, and enjoy lunch with legislators. Students will also receive a tour of the historic Kansas Capitol.

The event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"The event allows students to share why school choice matters to them and how their school and community are impacted by it," said Katrina Yoshida, policy engagement manager at ACE Scholarships. "At the same time, lawmakers get to see school choice in action, meet the kids that are personally benefiting from school choice, and see how private schools—like all good schools— increase opportunities for children."

The event is coordinated by ACE Scholarships, which provides children of low-income families with scholarships to private schools in grades K-12.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

