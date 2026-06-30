Kansas FAIR Plan Selects the Finys Suite to Upgrade Core Insurance Operations

Finys' proven FAIR Plan expertise and core insurance processing suite, the Finys Suite, will help Kansas FAIR Plan reduce manual processes, improve efficiency, and enhance service to agents and policyholders.

TROY, Mich., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finys, a leading provider of core insurance software for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers, today announced that the Kansas FAIR Plan has selected the Finys Suite as its core insurance processing system.

Kansas FAIR Plan selected the Finys Suite for Finys' proven success within the FAIR Plan community, its reputation as a long-term technology partner, and its ability to help lean teams streamline operations, reduce manual processes, and improve service to agents and insureds. With this selection, Kansas FAIR Plan becomes the 13th FAIR Plan to select the Finys Suite.

Kansas FAIR Plan was looking for a new system to streamline operational efficiencies by reducing manual processes and delivering better customer support to its insureds. They were searching for a long-term partner with expertise in working with FAIR Plans.

The Finys Suite will help Kansas FAIR Plan improve operational efficiency, reduce manual underwriting and administrative processes, streamline inspection and endorsement workflows, enhance agent and insured self-service, strengthen reporting and auditability, and benefit from Finys' U.S.-based customer support and FAIR Plan best practices developed through its experience serving FAIR Plans nationwide.

"We were looking for more than just a software vendor. We wanted a long-term partner that understands the unique needs of FAIR Plans and has a proven track record of success within our community," said Abby Weber, Executive Director, Kansas FAIR Plan. "We are excited to update our operations and continue providing excellent service to policyholders and agents across Kansas."

"Kansas FAIR Plan is joining a strong and growing community of FAIR Plans using the Finys Suite," said Kurt Diederich, CEO, Finys. "We look forward to applying the best practices we have developed through past FAIR Plan implementations to support a smooth implementation and help configure the Suite to meet the Kansas FAIR Plan's needs."

About the Kansas FAIR Plan

The Kansas All-Industry Placement Facility, also known as the Kansas FAIR Plan, is a not-for-profit insurance association formed by Kansas insurers to provide basic property and casualty insurance for responsible applicants who have been unable to obtain insurance through the voluntary markets. For more information, visit ksfairplan.com.

About Finys

Finys offers a core insurance processing suite, the Finys Suite, for property and casualty insurers. The Finys Suite includes components for core administration (policy, billing, and claims), business intelligence, portals, and more. Supporting personal, commercial, and specialty lines, the suite enables insurers to reduce operational costs and shorten time-to-market. For more information, visit finys.com.

Media Contact:

Beth Bartlick

Director of Marketing

Finys, LLC

860-212-5799

[email protected]

SOURCE Finys, LLC