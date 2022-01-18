Kansas Families, Educators to Spotlight Education at Capitol during School Choice Week

TOPEKA, Kan., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At one of the most-high profile events taking place in Kansas during National School Choice Week, Kansans will celebrate the power of school choice at a press conference on Thursday, January 27th.

This year's event will start at 11:30 a.m. and will bring together representatives from the leading educational choice organizations in the state. Parents, private educators, and community leaders will talk about the importance of school choice from their distinct perspectives at the press conference.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Families in Kansas need education opportunities now more than ever," said James Franko, president of Kansas Policy Institute. "Right now there are more high school students below grade level than are on track for college and career. Our students deserve a fighting chance. We will continue to advocate for money-follow-the child programs, and more transparency by providing parents an A-F grade for every public school based on the state assessment."

The press conference is a coalition effort consisting of groups from across Kansas. The press conference will be followed by an educational lunch for legislators featuring Kansas Policy Institute's " Giving Kids a Fighting Chance " documentary.

The State Capitol is located at SW 8th & SW Van Buren St.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

