KANSAS, MISSOURI TEAMSTERS LEADERS ATTEND WHITE HOUSE DISCUSSION

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

26 Feb, 2024, 09:41 ET

Local 696, Local 688 Talk American Rescue Plan and Importance of Supporting Teamsters

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Hall, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 696 in Topeka, Kan., and Jim Barrett, Political Director at Teamsters Local 688 in St. Louis, Mo., joined President Joe Biden and administration officials at the White House for their latest "Investing in America" discussion.

Hall and Barrett traveled to Washington to share with the Biden-Harris Administration how workers in Kansas and Missouri have benefitted from increased federal funding through the American Rescue Plan and the 2023 omnibus.

"Increased funding for the National Labor Relations Board and having pro-worker officials leading the agency do make a difference for workers," Hall said. "With more funding, the NLRB can support workers seeking to unionize and address unfair labor practices committed by employers. Investing in America's workforce matters — and Kansas Teamsters need all the support we can get."

"Workers across the country — including more than 350,000 Teamsters in the Central States Pension Plan — breathed a sigh of relief when the American Rescue Plan was signed into law and included a significant boost to pension funds," Barrett said. "Workers deserve to retire with dignity, and thanks to the funding that was made available under this plan, they are provided more opportunity to do so."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact: 
Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610
[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

