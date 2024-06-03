Kantor & Kantor, LLP Strengthens Client Service and Firm Leadership With Three Attorney Promotions

Kantor & Kantor, LLP Advances Three Attorneys to Strengthen The Law Firm's Legal Services Post this

Susan L. Meter has been promoted from Senior Associate to Partner, recognizing her exceptional litigation skills and significant contributions to the firm, especially in the areas of ERISA and retirement benefit disputes. Ms. Meter's promotion acknowledges her dedication and vital role in numerous legal victories, enhancing the firm's reputation within the Retirement Benefits Practice Group. Susan earned her J.D. degree from the California Western School of Law in 2004.

Andrew Kantor has been elevated from Associate to Partner. In addition to his promotion, Mr. Kantor will continue to serve as the firm's Director of Operations, where he has implemented significant operational improvements and enhanced client service protocols. His dual responsibilities in both legal and operational roles highlight his unique contributions to the firm's efficiency and client satisfaction. Andrew earned his J.D. degree from the University of California at Irvine School of Law in 2014.

Elizabeth Hopkins has been promoted from Partner to Senior Partner. She is a key member of the firm's Retirement Benefits Practice Group and is known for her expertise and strategic approach to handling complex retirement and pension litigation. Her promotion reflects her substantial contributions to the firm's success and her expanded role in shaping future legal strategies. Elizabeth earned her J.D. degree from Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C., in 1986.

"These promotions highlight the exceptional abilities and unwavering commitment of Elizabeth, Susan, and Andrew," said Lisa Kantor, one of the founding partners at Kantor & Kantor. "Their individual and collective achievements have driven our firm to new heights, reinforcing our commitment to providing top-tier legal services. We are confident their leadership will inspire continued innovation and success at Kantor & Kantor."

Kantor & Kantor, LLP congratulates these distinguished attorneys and looks forward to their continued impact on the law firm's growth and client experiences.

