Kantor & Kantor LLP Unveils Newly Redesigned Website, Launching June 13, 2023

June 7, 2023

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kantor & Kantor LLP, a leading law firm in ERISA employee benefits and insurance bad faith claim denials, is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of its redesigned website. With a modern look and enhanced functionality, the new website aims to provide an even more user-friendly experience for clients seeking information and legal assistance.

Key features of the redesigned website include:

  1. Streamlined Navigation: Features intuitive navigation, allowing visitors to easily find the information they need. The clear and concise menu structure ensures a seamless browsing experience, enabling users to locate specific practice areas, attorney profiles, and valuable resources effortlessly.
  2. Responsive Design: Employs a responsive design, ensuring optimal viewing experiences on desktop computers, tablets, and smartphones. Visitors can access the firm's resources and services conveniently, regardless of their preferred device.
  3. Comprehensive Practice Areas: Showcases Kantor & Kantor LLP's wide range of practice areas, including ERISA claims, types of insurance claims, and pension benefits litigation. Each practice area is presented in a concise and informative manner, allowing clients to gain a comprehensive understanding of the firm's expertise and success in these fields.
  4. Attorney Profiles: Offers in-depth profiles of Kantor & Kantor LLP's accomplished attorneys. Clients can easily learn about the professional backgrounds, areas of specialization, and notable achievements of the firm's legal team, enabling them to make informed decisions when seeking legal representation.
  5. Resource Center: Includes an expanded resource center, providing access to a wealth of informative articles, blog posts, helpful links, and a robust FAQs section. Visitors can leverage these resources to stay informed and make informed decisions about their legal needs.

For more information about Kantor & Kantor LLP and its upcoming website launch, please visit www.kantorlaw.net. For media inquiries, please contact:

Julie Fisher 
Marketing Director 
818-886-2525 
[email protected]

About Kantor & Kantor LLP: Kantor & Kantor LLP is a highly respected law firm that focuses exclusively on representing plaintiffs in denials of life, health, disability, and long-term care insurance claims. With a team of dedicated attorneys, the firm has earned a reputation for providing compassionate, results-oriented legal representation to individuals fighting for their insurance and pension benefits.

