Kantor & Kantor, LLP Welcomes New Director of Business Development, Bianca Dickerson-Williams J.D.

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kantor & Kantor, LLP, a leading law firm dedicated to plaintiff-side appeals and litigation in Insurance and ERISA Law, is excited to announce the hiring of Bianca Dickerson-Williams, J.D. as its new Director of Business Development. This strategic addition to the firm's business professional team underscores its commitment to expanding its reach and enhancing its service offerings.

Business Professional Leadership News at Kantor & Kantor, LLP for 2024 Post this Bianca Dickerson-Williams, J.D.

Bianca, a Los Angeles native, brings a dynamic blend of expertise in law, strategic communication, healthcare influencing at the congressional level, and business development to her new role. Her experience is complemented by a solid track record of effective communication and leadership, making her uniquely suited to lead business development initiatives at Kantor & Kantor.

Before joining Kantor & Kantor, Ms. Dickerson-Williams demonstrated a remarkable ability to integrate her skills in legal practice and strategic business development to deliver outstanding results in her previous roles. Her innovative strategies and profound industry knowledge are expected to drive significant advancements in how the law firm approaches business development and referral partnerships. Bianca completed her J.D. degree at Western Michigan University School of Law in 2005.

"We are excited to have Bianca on board," stated Lisa Kantor, a founding partner from Kantor & Kantor. "Her unique perspective as a seasoned lawyer and business development leader, combined with her communication background, prepares her exceptionally well to lead our business development efforts. Bianca's appointment clearly reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence and leadership in the insurance law sector."

About Kantor & Kantor LLP

Kantor & Kantor LLP is a highly respected ERISA and Insurance Bad Faith law firm focusing exclusively on representing plaintiffs in denials of their life, disability, and long-term care insurance claims. With its team of dedicated attorneys, the firm has earned an esteemed reputation for providing compassionate, results-oriented legal representation to individuals fighting for their insurance and retirement benefits.

Media contact:

Julie Fisher, Marketing Director

Phone: (747) 202-6619

Email: [email protected]

www.kantorlaw.net

SOURCE KANTOR & KANTOR, LLP