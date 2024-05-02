KAP Project Services Recognized by CruzAlta as Industry Leader Driving Digital Transformation in Turnaround Management

HOUSTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KAP Project Services, the leader in technology-enabled project controls solutions, proudly announces recognition as a trusted industry digital transformation solution provider by CruzAlta, a global firm specializing in operations performance improvement for refinery and petrochemical companies.

KAP's cutting-edge project controls capabilities, notably its proprietary STOlogix platform, provide a compelling solution for an end-to-end turnaround strategy that drives efficiency, reduces costs, and fosters innovation across the turnaround lifecycle.

This recognition represents a significant step towards redefining industry standards and setting new benchmarks for turnaround efficiency.

"At KAP, we're committed to driving digital transformation via technology-enabled solutions in the turnaround industry," said Scott Kammerer, CEO of KAP Project Services. "Our recognition by CruzAlta is an honor that we hope will provide clients with the confidence to choose KAP as a digital solution provider to drive transformation in Turnaround Management."

"Integrated and cutting-edge digital solutions, such as KAP's control capabilities, will be key to helping Turnaround teams usher in a new era of turnaround management," said Bobby Vichich, Managing Partner of CruzAlta. "It is our hope that through our expansive expertise and reputation in the industry, vetting and highlighting technology leaders and innovators will help accelerate the digital transformation of STO events and drive sustainable value for the entire industry."

This recognition represents a significant step towards redefining industry standards and setting new benchmarks for turnaround efficiency. By harnessing the power of technology and collaboration, KAP Project Services is poised to lead the way in driving innovation and delivering superior outcomes for clients.

About KAP Project Services

KAP Project Services is one of the largest privately held technology-enabled Project Controls solutions providers in North America. We provide predictable and consistent outcomes to the industrial sector's leading owners through the deployment of best-in-class personnel, methodologies, and tools, including KAP's powerful STO event management software platform, STOlogix.

About CruzAlta

CruzAlta is a global firm specializing in operations performance improvement for refinery and petrochemical companies. With a commitment to driving innovation and enhancing operations capability, CruzAlta collaborates with clients to deliver sustainable value and operational excellence.

