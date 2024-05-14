Kapital named to CNBC's 2024 Disruptor 50 List

MEXICO CITY, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kapital, a global bank and AI tech platform, was named to CNBC's 2024 Disruptor 50 list, an honor awarded to the fastest-growing and most innovative private companies disrupting their industries and changing the world.

The CNBC Disruptor 50 list showcases businesses that are not only revolutionizing their sectors but also reshaping the global business landscape. Kapital's inclusion in the list underscores its rapid growth and unwavering commitment to innovation in the banking sector.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by CNBC as one of this year's Disruptor 50 companies," said Rene Saul, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Kapital. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication and ingenuity of our team, as well as the transformative impact our fintech solutions are having on the industry."

Kapital has distinguished itself by providing cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to manage their access to capital and finances efficiently and securely. The company leverages data and AI to provide SMEs with new opportunities to access and manage capital with sophisticated enterprise technology that rivals what is typically only available for large corporations via ERPs. With a Kapital account, SMEs can see and manage their business cash flows in real-time dashboards, allowing them to secure short, medium and long-term financing as their operations allow. As Kapital continues to expand its reach and enhance its product offerings, the company remains steadfast in its mission to revolutionize the financial landscape and unlock the financial potential of the countries where they operate.

"Kapital represents an N of 1 opportunity," added Arjun Sethi, co-founder of Tribe Capital, Termina.ai, and Kapital. "Our approach at Tribe involves meticulously analyzing and building companies with extraordinary and exponential growth patterns. Tribe saw that in Kapital, we invested and I became a co-founder. Kapital surpassed $125M in ARR only 19 months after the seed round. This is because its business model allows re-investment of profits more swiftly than competitors, enabling significant scaling across merchants, payments, GMV, consumers, and more."

"Our acquisition of Banco Autofin last year unlocked significant balance sheet and lending power," commented Fernando Sandoval, CFO and co-founder of Kapital. "The focus now is to continue to expand that opportunity to underserved markets where we operate and are entering including Colombia and Peru."

Kapital joins an impressive list of companies that have been featured on the list over the years, including OpenAI, Stripe and Scale AI, among others. For the full list of Disruptor 50 companies, please visit www.cnbc.com/cnbc-disruptors.

About Kapital

Kapital is a global bank and tech platform that is leveraging AI to disrupt the way that small and medium size enterprises access capital and operate. Today it serves 80,000 clients in Mexico, Colombia and Peru, bringing them best-in-class enterprise tech that is typically available only to large companies, at a fraction of the cost. Kapital's vertically-integrated platform gives SMEs real-time visibility into their business operations and cash flows, while empowering seamless management of loans, payroll, benefits and invoicing. Learn more at https://www.kapital.mx/

Media Contact

Beatriz Garcia

[email protected]

SOURCE Kapital