KARBACH BREWING CELEBRATES SUMMER WITH THE RETURN OF LOVE STREET SUMMER PEACH ALE

Beloved limited-time seasonal peach ale available across Texas retailers and at Houston Biergarten

HOUSTON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Texas summer and warmer weather, Karbach Brewing Co. is bringing back one of its most beloved seasonal offerings: Love Street Summer Peach Ale, a peach-forward blonde ale brewed in Houston and available now at retailers and the Karbach Biergarten.

Karbach Brewing Love Street Peach Ale

Love Street Peach starts with a light, snappy and crisp base beer, the same drinkable foundation that made Love Street Blonde Texas' No. 2 Blonde,* and adds an unapologetic amount of peach. With a crisp, easy-drinking, lower ABV base that lets the fruit speak for itself, it's perfect for the season.

"Love Street Peach is everything we love about summer in a can. It is light, refreshing and bursting with flavor," said Karbach Brewing General Manager Chris Meyer. "Fans look forward to its return each year because it gives them the perfect beer to crack open at the pool, the lake or wherever summer takes them."

Peach remains one of the most widely preferred flavors in the fruit beer category, prized for its natural sweetness, mild acidity and aromatic profile. Its broad appeal across demographics – including Texan drinkers who prefer sweeter and less bitter beverages – has helped peach hold a leading position in the global fruit beer market.

According to Persistence Market Research, the global fruit beer market is expected to grow from $375.1 million in 2026 to $520.8 million by 2033, underscoring the momentum behind flavored craft offerings like Love Street Peach.

Love Street Peach is a part of Karbach's F.U.N. Series ("Effing Unbelievable Nectar"), a rotating collection of seasonal small-batch beers sold in limited-edition can designs. Previous F.U.N. Series releases have included Dunkels & Dragons, Hoplectic, and Rhubarbed, with each available for approximately three months.

Guests can pick up the ale for a limited time in 12 oz. six-packs or on draft at retailers, bars and restaurants across Texas and at Karbach's Houston Biergarten at 2032 Karbach St., Houston, TX 77092, while supplies last.

For more information, visit www.karbachbrewing.com.

*Circana Craft + MULC data, Texas, as of May 3, 2026

ABOUT KARBACH BREWING

Founded in Houston in 2011, Karbach Brewing Co. is one of Texas' largest and most decorated craft breweries. Home to the state's No. 1 traditional Texas IPA with Hopadillo and No. 2 Blonde with Love Street, according to Circana Craft + MULC data, Texas, as of May 3, 2026, Karbach has earned international recognition for its creativity and variety, offering bold flagships and seasonal favorites alike. Beyond the beer, Karbach's Houston campus features a lively Biergarten, two restaurant concepts and community events that embody the brewery's spirit: fearless craft, unbridled fun and a taste for bringing people together. Karbach Brewing Company, where bigger things are always brewing. To learn more, visit karbachbrewing.com or follow @KarbachBrewing on social.

Media Contact:

Devon Humphries

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817-329-3257

SOURCE Karbach Brewing Co.