Houston's iconic craft brewery opens its biergarten for ultimate match-day experiences

HOUSTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Houston becomes the center of the soccer universe, and with hundreds of thousands of fans descending on Houston between June 14 and July 4, 2026, there is one stop every visitor needs to make, whether they are heading to the stadium or looking for the best place to watch the action, the Karbach Brewery at 2032 Karbach Street in Houston.

Founded in 2011 and celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, Karbach is one of Houston's best craft breweries. It is a true Houston landmark, a place where cold craft beer, great food and genuine Texas hospitality come together under one roof and one very legendary biergarten.

For fans searching where to watch Houston soccer matches outside of the stadium, Karbach Brewing's open-air biergarten is the answer. Set against the backdrop of the brewery itself, the biergarten delivers match-day energy in a way no ordinary sports bar can, offering local craft beer, several dining options and the electricity of soccer fans in the air.

Karbach will open daily at 11 a.m. for all soccer matches during the tournament, broadcasting every game on a 14-foot LED screen in the biergarten alongside a "Kick to Win" interactive soccer goal activation where guests can compete for prizes during select matches.

In addition to the live viewing experiences, both the brewery's on-site restaurants will offer internationally inspired food dishes throughout the event series. Match-day specials will vary by team, with Mexico games featuring street tacos, a Michelada cart and limited-edition Salt and Lime Cerveza on tap, and USA match days will be celebrated with a $10 Wagyu burger feature, $4 ZiegenBock and Karbach Lager pints and a special-release American-style pilsner on draft.

"Houston is ready for soccer, and Karbach is ready to host the fans," said Chris Meyer, general manager of Karbach Brewing. "For 15 years, we have been the place where Houstonians come together to celebrate, connect and enjoy great craft beer. This summer, we get to share that with the entire world, and there is no better place to watch a match than our biergarten."

For visitors building their Houston travel itineraries, Karbach checks every box. The brewery offers rotating taps with flagship and seasonal craft beers brewed using traditional German techniques, a full-service restaurant with a menu built to pair with every pour and flexible event spaces that can host everything from intimate watch parties to large-scale celebrations.

As Houston travel guides and soccer fan itineraries take shape ahead of the summer tournament, Karbach Brewing stands out as the must-visit Houston destination, equal parts iconic craft brewery, neighborhood gathering spot and world-class match-day venue. Fans searching "Houston biergarten," "best brewery in Houston," or "Visit Houston" will find that no Houston trip is complete without a stop at Karbach.

To plan a visit, explore the full beer lineup, and stay up to date on match-day events at Karbach Brewing, visit karbachbrewing.com. Follow along on social media @KarbachBrewing for real-time updates on biergarten programming, taproom specials and match-day activations.

ABOUT KARBACH BREWING

Founded in Houston in 2011, Karbach Brewing Co. is one of Texas' largest and most decorated craft breweries. Home to the state's No. 1 traditional IPA with Hopadillo Texas IPA, and No. 2 Blonde with Love Street, Karbach has earned international recognition for its creativity and variety, offering bold flagships and seasonal favorites alike. Beyond the beer, Karbach's Houston campus features a lively biergarten, two restaurant concepts, and community events that embody the brewery's spirit: fearless craft, unbridled fun and a taste for bringing people together. Karbach Brewing Company, where bigger things are always brewing. To learn more, visit karbachbrewing.com or follow @ KarbachBrewing on social.

Media Contact:

Devon Humphries, SPM Communications

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214-379-7000

SOURCE Karbach Brewing Co.