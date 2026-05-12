Hopadillo Texas IPA, Love Street, Crawford Bock and Rodeo Clown get refreshed packaging as Houston brewery celebrates 15 years

HOUSTON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karbach Brewing Co., Texas' second-largest craft brewery, has released its first-ever packing update since opening its doors in Houston in 2011, with four of its most iconic beers – Hopadillo Texas IPA, Love Street Blonde, Crawford Bock and Rodeo Clown Double IPA – getting a fresh new look and visual identity.

The redesign, which was developed in partnership between Austin-based creative studio Helms Workshop and Karbach's in-house marketing team, delivers a more unified, modern identity across Karbach's core lineup of brews.

Karbach Brewing Co. Unveils Fresh Look for Fan-Favorite Portfolio

The four beers sporting updated graphics represent some of Karbach's most acclaimed fan-favorites:

Hopadillo Texas IPA (6.6% ABV): A dry-hopped Texas IPA loaded with German Magnum, Cascade, Amarillo, Citra, Simcoe and East Kent Goldings hops. Bold, bitter and built for IPA lovers.

A dry-hopped Texas IPA loaded with German Magnum, Cascade, Amarillo, Citra, Simcoe and East Kent Goldings hops. Bold, bitter and built for IPA lovers. Love Street Blonde (4.9% ABV): A Kölsch-style blonde brewed for Texas heat, light-bodied with subtle floral notes and a crisp, dry finish.

A Kölsch-style blonde brewed for Texas heat, light-bodied with subtle floral notes and a crisp, dry finish. Crawford Bock (4.5% ABV): A smooth, easy-drinking bock brewed with Munich and caramel malts, made for game day or the backyard, which proudly supports the Astros Foundation.

A smooth, easy-drinking bock brewed with Munich and caramel malts, made for game day or the backyard, which proudly supports the Astros Foundation. Rodeo Clown Double IPA (9.5% ABV): A big, complex double IPA with notes of toffee, stone fruit, citrus and pine. Brewed for those who want more.

"After 15 years of brewing beers that Texans love, we realized it was time to update our look," said Chris Meyer, general manager of Karbach Brewing. "The result is a refreshed, more unified identity that brings consistency across the lineup and better reflects the character, quality and energy behind every beer. It's the same great beer, just with a new look."

The new packaging is now rolling out across Houston, Austin, Dallas and San Antonio. Fans are encouraged to grab the new look at their local retailer or visit the brewery directly to celebrate 15 years of bold Houston brewing.

To find Karbach near you or learn more about the brand refresh, visit karbachbrewing.com or follow @KarbachBrewing on social media.

ABOUT KARBACH BREWING

Founded in Houston in 2011, Karbach Brewing Co. is one of Texas' largest and most decorated craft breweries. Home to the state's No. 1 traditional IPA with Hopadillo and No. 2 Blonde with Love Street, Karbach has earned international recognition for its creativity and variety, offering bold flagships and seasonal favorites alike. Beyond the beer, Karbach's Houston campus features a lively biergarten, two restaurant concepts and community events that embody the brewery's spirit: fearless craft, unbridled fun and a taste for bringing people together. Karbach Brewing Company, where bigger things are always brewing. To learn more, visit karbachbrewing.com or follow @ KarbachBrewing on social.

Media Contact:

Danielle Bramley, SPM Communications

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214-379-7000

SOURCE Karbach Brewing Co.