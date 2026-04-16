KARBACH BREWING CO. CELEBRATES 15TH ANNIVERSARY WITH COMMUNITY TIME CAPSULE, 15 DAYS OF BIERGARTEN EVENTS THIS MAY

Beloved Texas craft brewery invites Houston to raise a glass with celebrations including Anniversary Bash on May 9

HOUSTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karbach Brewing Co., Texas' second-largest craft brewery, is tapping into its past and toasting its future in May with a 15th-anniversary celebration featuring 15 consecutive days of events, anchored by a community-driven time capsule that gives fans the chance to win a free surprise from Karbach.

Throughout the month of May, guests can contribute to Karbach's time capsule, a repurposed beer barrel, by dropping in notes, photos or small mementos that highlight a favorite Karbach memory or offer a snapshot from a night at the brewery. Patrons who bring a Karbach keepsake to any Anniversary event will be rewarded with a surprise for their submission to the time capsule. The time capsule will be reopened in 2041, on the brewery's 30th anniversary.

Festivities at the brewery build each day with a mix of fan-favorite traditions and elevated experiences, starting May 1. The celebration peaks on Saturday, May 9, when Karbach hosts its 15th Anniversary Bash, a free, all-day event open to the public. Karbach invites the community to celebrate this milestone in classic Texas fashion with live music from Texan artists, a crawfish boil, a local vendor market, specialty new beer releases and giveaways.

Karbach will host 15 daily events throughout May, including:

May 1: Astros Watch Party with the Shooting Stars and a special Astros guest

May 2: Karbach Brewing hosts its beloved Wiener Dog Derby

May 3: Karbach's sixth-annual Hot Sauce Festival

May 7: Ticketed Brewmaster's Table Dinner, featuring Chef Aaron Bludorn, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Feeding Texas

May 8: Retro Tap Takeover brings a variety of favorite Karbach brews from years past back to the Karbach campus

The anniversary fun culminates on May 15, when Karbach will throw out the first pitch at the Houston Astros game, commemorating the brewery's role as a cornerstone of the Houston community.

"Fifteen years ago, we started with a simple idea: to brew great beer and build something meaningful in Houston," said Chris Meyer, general manager of Karbach Brewing. "This celebration is about giving back to those in Houston and throughout the state who have supported and loved us from the beginning through our growth and evolution."

Founded in Houston in 2011 by Ken Goodman and Chuck Robertson on the same street where they ran a beer distribution business for decades. Today, Karbach Brewing Co. has grown from a local passion project into one of Texas' most recognized names in craft beer. Popular Karbach Brewing varieties include ZiegenBock, Hopadillo IPA and new Karbach Lager.

All anniversary events will take place at Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach St. in Houston. For the full event schedule, giveaway opportunities, time capsule details and to plan your visit, visit karbachbrewing.com.

ABOUT KARBACH BREWING

Founded in Houston in 2011, Karbach Brewing Co. is one of Texas' largest and most decorated craft breweries. Home to the state's No. 1 traditional IPA with Hopadillo and No. 2 Blonde with Love Street, Karbach has earned international recognition for its creativity and variety, offering bold flagships and seasonal favorites alike. Beyond the beer, Karbach's Houston campus features a lively biergarten, two restaurant concepts, and community events that embody the brewery's spirit: fearless craft, unbridled fun and a taste for bringing people together. Karbach Brewing Company, where bigger things are always brewing. To learn more, visit karbachbrewing.com or follow @ KarbachBrewing on social.

Media Contact:

Danielle Bramley, SPM Communications

[email protected]

214-379-7000

SOURCE Karbach Brewing Co.