KARBACHTOBERFEST RETURNS AS KARBACH BREWING CO. TAPS INTO HOUSTON'S BIGGEST BAVARIAN CELEBRATION

Seasonal beer, stein-hoisting contests and fan-favorite wiener dog races return to Karbach Biergarten for 3 weekends this fall

HOUSTON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Karbach Brewing Co. is bringing the spirit of Munich's annual Oktoberfest celebration to Texas with the return of Karbachtoberfest. The beloved Houston tradition unfolds across three consecutive weekends, Sept. 18-20, Sept. 25-27 and Oct. 2-4, at the Karbach Brewing Co. Biergarten at 2032 Karbach St., Houston, TX 77092.

Founded in Houston in 2011, Karbach Brewing Co. is a Texas craft brewery known for beers including Hopadillo IPA, Love Street Kölsch-style blonde and Crawford Bock. Its northwest Houston brewery campus includes a production brewery, restaurant and Biergarten that hosts public events throughout the year.

At the center of the fall celebration is the return of the seasonal Karbachtoberfest beer, an authentic Bavarian-style Märzen lager brewed exclusively from August through October using 100% imported German malts and hops. The full Karbach beer portfolio will also be available throughout the festival.

"Karbachtoberfest is our favorite time of year at the brewery. We brew our Märzen the traditional Bavarian way, with imported German malts and hops, because we want people to taste real Oktoberfest craftsmanship," said Chris Meyer, general manager of Karbach Brewing Co. "Every year this festival gets bigger, and that's a testament to Houston's love for great beer and a good time. We can't wait to welcome everyone back to the Biergarten for three more weekends of stein hoisting, wiener dog races and German-inspired festivities."

Festival activities and features include:

A 40-foot beer tent decorated to capture the authentic spirit of Oktoberfest

decorated to capture the authentic spirit of Oktoberfest A limited-time German food menu , featuring a Karbachtoberfest beer pretzel from a local bakery partner and a Texas-made beer bratwurst

, featuring a Karbachtoberfest beer pretzel from a local bakery partner and a Texas-made beer bratwurst Stein-hoisting contests testing attendees' strength and endurance

testing attendees' strength and endurance Wiener dog races , a fan-favorite tradition that benefits Houston Dachshund Rescue

, a fan-favorite tradition that benefits Houston Dachshund Rescue Live music across all three festival weekends

across all three festival weekends Custom glassware options, such as a collectible 1-liter dimpled stein, a 0.5-liter boot glass or a festival special offer of three pints plus a custom glass for $25

Since 2011, Karbachtoberfest continues to showcase Karbach Brewing Co. as Houston's go-to destination for authentic, Bavarian-inspired beer culture, drawing craft beer enthusiasts and families alike to the Houston Biergarten for three weekends of beer, music and community.

For the full festival schedule, ticketing details and updates, visit https://www.karbachbrewing.com/event/karbachtoberfest-2026.

ABOUT KARBACH BREWING CO.

Founded in Houston in 2011, Karbach Brewing Co. is one of Texas' largest and most decorated craft breweries. Home to the state's #1 traditional IPA with Hopadillo Texas IPA* and #2 Blonde with Love Street*, Karbach has earned international recognition for its creativity and variety, offering bold flagships and seasonal favorites alike. Beyond the beer, Karbach's Houston campus features a lively biergarten, two restaurant concepts, and community events that embody the brewery's spirit: fearless craft, unbridled fun and a taste for bringing people together. Karbach Brewing Co., where bigger things are always brewing. To learn more, visit karbachbrewing.com or follow @KarbachBrewing on social.

*Source: IRI Nielsen data, Texas - MULC+ date ending on 6/28/26

Media Contact:

Devon Humphries

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817-329-3257

SOURCE Karbach Brewing Co.