Karen Behnke, Juice Beauty's Founder Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Goldman Sachs selected Behnke as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple worldwide industries to be honored at the three-day event. Founded in 2005, Juice Beauty has been touted the "OG" of clean beauty by Elle, Cosmopolitan and Forbes. With her vision and unwavering commitment to research and innovation, Behnke has been the leader in the clean beauty movement for over fourteen years for offering clinically validated skincare and vibrant plant-based makeup formulated with authentically organic ingredients. In 2018, Behnke took her vision of "Farm to Beauty" even further by purchasing a 20-acre farm located in the heart of the Sonoma Wine Country in Healdsburg, California and the farm will further bring to life Juice Beauty's mission and values, and will grow their antioxidant-rich ingredients including organic grape and organic olive.

"As a lifelong serial wellness entrepreneur, this honor not only recognizes me, but our retailer partners, our amazing products and our dedicated employees," said Behnke. "I started when women in business weren't widely accepted and I am proud that I've broken barriers not only for women, but in industries that I've helped pioneer - from corporate wellness in the early 1980's to now organic beauty! I set out to radically transform the beauty industry and it is such an honor to be recognized by such a reputable company as Goldman Sachs."

"True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences," said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. "Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That's why we are pleased to recognize Karen Behnke as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2019."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

Karen Behnke, a serial wellness entrepreneur who built one of the first corporate wellness companies in the country, became passionate about the safety and efficacy of personal care products upon becoming pregnant with her first child at the age of 40. Karen set out to find healthy skincare solutions that delivered visible results. She quickly discovered the majority of leading personal care products on the market contained many chemical ingredients that could be potentially harmful to her health. Knowing that skin absorbs the product that is placed on it, she wanted to create meaningful change through advanced beauty solutions that worked better, and were better-for-you, than conventional products. Juice Beauty harnesses the best of certified organic ingredients and scientific technology to deliver clinically validated skincare and vibrant plant-pigment makeup. Today, Juice Beauty, headquartered in a beautiful sustainable building in Northern California with a stunning farm in Sonoma County, offers antioxidant-rich and amazingly effective skincare and makeup formulas that meet the rigorous organic product regulations in the United States.

About Juice Beauty:

JUICE BEAUTY IS THE ORGANIC SOLUTION. As pioneers who believe in transformation without compromise, Juice Beauty is radically transforming the chemistry of beauty by providing clinically validated, authentically organic beauty products.

The Northern California team approaches beauty from a wellness point of view so our customers win with:

High-performance skincare & vibrant makeup,

Healthful ingredients so every drop feeds your skin,

Organic farming & sustainability.

Juice Beauty is available for purchase at juicebeauty.com, ULTA Beauty, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale's, Blue Mercury, Dillard's, Credo, and goop.com. In Canada, available at Sephora & Shopper's Beauty Boutiques. And available at MECCA in Australia and New Zealand.

What recent media is saying about Behnke and Juice Beauty:

"A pioneer in corporate wellness, Behnke was already attuned to healthy living when she became a mother at 40 and started scrutinizing the labels on her beauty products." –Town and Country, May 2019

"We spend a lot of time interviewing our peers, women who have built careers on Instagram, throwing themselves into building online engagement and great digital branding. But today, we have the pleasure of introducing a woman who got there first, breaking boundaries, pushing limits, and embracing the tenets of organic and sustainable goods long before hashtagging was a thing. Meet Karen Behnke, a beauty industry pioneer who, since the 1980s, has dedicated her life to knowing exactly what we're putting in, and on, our bodies." –Career Contessa, April 7, 2016

"Launched in 2005 by wellness entrepreneur Karen Behnke, Juice Beauty is an OG in the green beauty space. Every product is formulated with a botanical juice base instead of petroleum or water, plus phytopigments (pigments derived from plants)." –Elle (for Yahoo), June 7, 2019

"The OG "clean" beauty brand, Juice Beauty, has become one of the first farm to face brands to be studied by academia." –FORBES, Sept. 6, 2019

"Juice Beauty has been setting the standard for ethical makeup for years. The brand has been 100-percent animal-friendly since day one." –Cosmopolitan Magazine, Aug. 19, 2019

"The OG "clean" beauty brand, Juice Beauty, has become one of the first farm to face brands to be studied by academia. The pioneering beauty company is known for offering clinically validated skincare and vibrant plant-based makeup formulated with authentically organic ingredients." –Forbes, Sept. 6, 2019

"In 2005, Karen Behnke created Juice Beauty. A beauty brand filled with organic and natural formulations that perform as well as conventional beauty products yet never compromise on the luxurious experience." –Teen Vogue, Aug. 23, 2019

"L'Oreal also faces mounting competition from younger upstarts: the rise of social media-savvy start-ups like Glossier, celebrity-fronted brands like LVMH's Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, and organic products like Juice Beauty mean fewer American consumers are headed for the retail outlets where L'Oreal has dominated shelves for decades." –Bloomberg News, July 30, 2019.

"Before the words "natural" and "organic" became the buzziest in the biz, there was Juice Beauty Founded by Karen Behnke in 2005, the brand is still one of just a handful of companies to comply with the California Organic Products Act, which requires formulas to be created from at least 70% organic material, excluding water." –InStyle Magazine, Aug. 16, 2017

"Self Made Serial Wellness Entrepreneur" on founder Karen Behnke, –The Cut, Oct. 2, 2018

"Juice Beauty offers skincare and makeup products that meet rigorous USA organic regulations thanks to their ingredients locally sourced from West Coast certified organic farmers." –Teen Vogue, Aug. 23, 2019

"Entrepreneur Karen Behnke of Juice Beauty has been busy working on the organic skincare and makeup concoctions for over a decade. While there's been much chatter about "natural" beauty in the last two years, Behnke's been challenging the giants of the cosmetics industry since 2004." –Forbes, May 30, 2016

"Juice Beauty is leading the way in the organic eco-chic beauty products sector." –Huffington Post, Nov. 6, 2017

"Juice Beauty is one of the biggest and most respected players in the game (Gwyneth Paltrow, high priestess of wellness, partnered with them for Goop's own skin care line)." –Glamour, March 20, 2018

"The company, founded in 2005 by Karen Behnke, is a pioneer in the clean, natural, and organic beauty space, and has amassed a loyal following thanks to award-winning products like the Green Apple Brightening Essence and Blemish Clearing Serum." –Bustle, April 4, 2019

Media Contact:

Whitney Viola, PR Manager

Juice Beauty

whitney@juicebeauty.com

SOURCE Juice Beauty

Related Links

http://www.juicebeauty.com

