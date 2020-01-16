Karin Salinas, Senior Vice President Of Marketing At Baha Mar, Named To 2019 'Top 25 Extraordinary Minds'

Karin Salinas has overseen communications and marketing for the $4.2 billion integrated resort destination since its opening in early 2017. Salinas' efforts in 2019 have successfully positioned Baha Mar as one of the newest destination resorts for the contemporary traveler, while driving significant gains in exposure through tentpole initiatives and celebrity-driven events including the Baha Mar Showdown; The Baha Mar Cup, which raised over $100,000 for Hurricane Dorian relief and recovery in the Bahamas, and the forthcoming Baha Mar Culinary & Arts Festival in spring 2020.

Prior to joining Baha Mar, Salinas served as Director of Sales and Marketing for Rosewood Hotels & Resorts Mexico region after holding the position of Vice President of Sales & Marketing for the Latin America and Caribbean regions at One&Only Resorts. During Salinas' early career she worked for leading hotel brands including Ritz-Carlton properties in Qatar and Chile and the Swissotel Quito in Ecuador.

"I am incredibly honored and humbled to be nominated and selected to this inspiring list of industry leaders and peers," said Karin Salinas, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Baha Mar. "Baha Mar's multiple Adrian Award wins across different categories is a testament to my entire team's hard work and dedication to ensuring the success of our Bahamian resort destination."

The resort destination of Baha Mar celebrates the culmination of a tremendously successful 2019 with three Gold Adrian Awards for advertising and public relations, as well as two Silver Adrian Awards for integrated marketing and social media. For her role in leading all Baha Mar's communications channels, including advertising; marketing; public relations; high-profile events; digital and web development initiatives, the selection of Karin Salinas to The Top 25 Most Extraordinary Minds in Sales, Marketing and Revenue Optimization recognizes her as one of the most influential individuals in the hospitality industry today.

"The Adrian Awards honor innovative travel marketing campaigns that lead the future of hospitality marketing, setting the standard for creativity and flawless execution," said Robert A. Gilbert, CHME, CHBA, President and CEO of HSMAI. "HSMAI is proud to recognize these award winners and celebrate their remarkable campaigns and the people behind them at the Adrian Awards Gala."

Throughout 2019, Baha Mar's marketing teams implemented innovative strategies and campaigns to continue to drive awareness about the resort destination and communicate Baha Mar's impact on community, conservation and culture throughout the Bahamas. This information was delivered across global platforms including primetime television, print and digital media, signature sporting and entertainment events, industry awards and accolades and more. The campaigns have led to unprecedented results, including occupancy levels reaching record highs, simultaneous with record-breaking numbers in international visitors and significant growth of overall room revenue in The Bahamas.

Baha Mar will be honored during the HSMAI Adrian Awards Gala on January 21, 2020 at the New York Marriott Marquis, following the Top 25 VIP Reception honoring Karin Salinas. Attended by nearly 1,000 hospitality, travel, and tourism marketing executives, the HSMAI Adrian Awards Gala is an elegant affair, recognized as a Top 100 Event in New York City by BizBash, to celebrate award-winning work in travel and hospitality, as well as the people behind it.

Throughout 2019, Baha Mar has been honored by leading luxury wedding, sports and travel media. In the spring, Rosewood Baha Mar was named to Travel + Leisure's 'It List' as well as Condé Nast Traveler's 'Hot List.' In March, Baha Mar was named 'Wedding Property of the Year – The Americas' by The Destination Wedding Planner Congress. Condé Nast Traveler readers voted Baha Mar's three hotels, Grand Hyatt; SLS and Rosewood, as 'Top 25 Resorts in the Atlantic' on the 2019 Readers' Choice Awards. In September, Royal Blue Golf Club was recognized as a 'Top 25 Best Golf Resort for General Excellence' by GOLF Magazine editors in the inaugural list of Top 100 Resorts in North America.

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned $4.2 billion integrated resort development operated by Hong Kong-based conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE). The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – with over 2,300 rooms and 40 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Royal Blue Golf Course, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com.

About HSMAI

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners and is the industry's leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals and their partners with tools, insights, and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue through programs such as the Marketing Strategy Conference, Adrian Awards, and HSMAI ROC. Founded in 1927, HSMAI is a membership organization comprising more than 5,000 members worldwide, with 40 chapters in the Americas Region. Connect with HSMAI at hsmai.org, HSMAI Facebook, HSMAI Twitter, and HSMAI YouTube.

SOURCE Baha Mar

Related Links

http://www.bahamar.com

