Karla Baldelli Joins RKD Group With Focus on Donor Engagement

DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Karla Baldelli, a veteran nonprofit fundraising executive, joins RKD Group as Vice President, Donor Engagement.

Throughout her 25-year career, Karla has achieved proven success in mid-level and major donor fundraising, donor engagement, and stewardship for major nonprofits including the JDRF, Arthritis Foundation, American Heart Association, The Salvation Army and Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

With extensive expertise in developing and leading large-scale, board-level transformational programs for growing philanthropic giving, Karla establishes at RKD Group a new practice area delivering data-driven, omnichannel strategies to help nonprofits strengthen their relationships with their most generous supporters.

Informed by deep data insights, RKD's donor engagement team provides consulting, planning, and program management to nonprofits to develop and implement strategies and tactics to grow engagement and charitable giving from mid-level and major donors.

"We are pleased to welcome Karla Baldelli to RKD Group," says CEO Tim Kersten. "Her understanding of nonprofits' need for more robust, higher-level philanthropic giving will help add a new depth to RKD's portfolio of services, which help our clients grow giving across all donor segments and through all channels."

RKD Group is a leading fundraising and marketing services provider to more than 260 nonprofit organizations, including hospitals, social service, health, disease research, animal welfare, and faith-based charities. RKD Group's multichannel approach leverages technology, advanced data science and award-winning strategic and creative leadership to accelerate net revenue growth, build long-term donor relationships and drive online and offline engagements and donations. With a growing team of 250+ professionals, RKD Group creates breakthroughs never thought possible. For additional information go to RKDGroup.com.

