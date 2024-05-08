MDM Fundraising Joining RKD Group, Becoming Foremost Solutions Provider to Missions

DALLAS, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RKD Group announced today that MDM Fundraising, a Christian fundraising and marketing agency specialized in serving rescue missions and ministries, has joined its family of companies.

MDM Fundraising, An RKD Group Company

"MDM joining RKD is truly exciting for our Missions clients and the broader Citygate Network," said Chris Pritcher, CEO at RKD Group. "RKD has always been deeply committed to the success of Rescue Missions, built on the legacy of Missions fundraising giants like Ron Davis, Tim Kersten and others. Today, we deepen that commitment with a dedication to audience-first shifts in fundraising, meeting the modern expectations of constituents."

MDM Fundraising brings four decades of expertise in direct response services tailored to faith-based causes. This strategic alliance allows the two organizations to become the foremost audience-first fundraising solutions provider to missions in North America.

"We are thrilled to join hands with RKD Group," said Mike Davis, President of MDM Fundraising. "Our shared purpose ensures that we remain at the forefront of innovation, accelerating growth for even more faith-based causes."

MDM Fundraising, an RKD Group company, will operate as a subsidiary of RKD and continue to serve their nearly 50 faith-based clients with robust, Christian fundraising solutions offerings.

"Our shared commitment to trust, innovation and client best interest only deepens as we embark on this journey together," said Tamara Wheeler, SVP of Client Partnership and Missions Lead at RKD Group. "The collective expertise of MDM and RKD facilitates enhanced, industry-leading fundraising solutions customized for the evolving needs of faith-based organizations. Together, we'll ensure our clients are not only well-equipped to navigate today's challenges but also poised to seize tomorrow's opportunities."

About RKD Group

RKD Group is North America's leading fundraising and marketing solutions provider to hundreds of growth-focused nonprofit organizations. Alongside subsidiary companies Summit Marketing, Data Management Inc. and Heller Consulting, RKD leverages technology, advanced data science and award-winning strategic and creative leadership to accelerate net revenue growth, build long-term donor relationships and drive the best return on investment. For additional information, go to RKDGroup.com.

About MDM Fundraising

MDM Fundraising, an RKD Group company, is a Christian fundraising and marketing agency specializing in serving Gospel Rescue Missions and Ministries. With more than four decades of experience, they serve their clients with fresh ideas and breakthrough results to move Gospel Ministries forward.

Contact:

Justin McCord

[email protected]

214-755-9752

SOURCE RKD Group