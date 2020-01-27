Karmanos Cancer Institute Launches Redesigned Website

"Our commitment to outstanding patient services extends to every facet of our organization, including our digital platforms," said Justin Klamerus, M.D., MMM, president of Karmanos Cancer Hospital & Network. "The launch of this new site simplifies the patient experience whether they are researching services or requesting appointments. Patients and referring providers can now easily find information about their chosen location. We hope that our community will enjoy the new site and utilize its updated features."

The new karmanos.org allows users to flow from section to section with an updated interconnected navigation. Each cancer type features a landing page that is interlinked with a Karmanos Multidisciplinary Team. Users will also be able to identify specialists who are experts in each disease type.

Additionally, the website includes a designated landing page for each Karmanos Cancer Network location across the state. These pages detail the resources, service and providers available at each location.

Since 2014, Karmanos has been the cancer service line for McLaren Health. The Karmanos website was designed to integrate and streamline information from McLaren.org, which serves as the central web presence for McLaren Health Care. Stakeholders from across the Karmanos Network have collaborated on this year-long project to produce an outstanding product.

New website features include:

Landing pages for each Karmanos location

Up-to-date information about Karmanos research programs

Appointment request form

Specialist locator

Clinical trial information

Class and event registration, including art therapy and support groups

Medical records access

New features will soon be added to the website, including the integration of clinical trials, diagnostics and cancer treatments.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is headquartered in Detroit, with 16 locations throughout Michigan. As part of McLaren, Karmanos is the largest cancer care and research network in the state. It is among the nation's best cancer centers as one of the National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the United States and the only one located in metro Detroit. Karmanos cancer experts focus solely on cancer to prevent, detect and treat as well as eradicate all forms of cancer. Its long-term partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine enhances the collaboration of critical research and academics related to cancer care. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

