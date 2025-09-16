Karmanos Cancer Institute's BMT, Hematology and Multiple Myeloma Teams Welcome New Physician

Physician specializes in stem cell transplantation for blood cancers

DETROIT, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute welcomes Bradley Rockwell, M.D., transplant hematologist. Dr. Rockwell is a member of the Bone Marrow and Stem Cell Transplant, Hematology Oncology and Multiple Myeloma and Amyloidosis Multidisciplinary Teams at Karmanos. He specializes in bone marrow transplants and treating leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, myelodysplasia, and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He began seeing patients at the Karmanos Cancer Center in Detroit in July 2025.

"I am joining such an incredible and respected team of hematologists and transplant specialists at Karmanos, and I am thrilled to continue my life's work in Michigan," said Dr. Rockwell. "The program here is well-known across the country, and I am honored to continue to grow in my practice, giving patients the best quality care."

Dr. Rockwell has research and clinical interests in enhancing the efficacy of allogenic stem cell transplant, as well as low-dose metronomic treatments to limit the toxicities of therapy. He completed his postdoctoral fellowship in hematology and oncology at Montefiore Medical Center and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, where he studied the role of glutaminase inhibition in resistant acute lymphoblastic anemia and detecting early signs of myeloid malignancies in first responders exposed to the World Trade Centers on September 11, 2001. He also completed his residency at Montefiore, studying health-related outcomes for patients with acute leukemia. In this research, Dr. Rockwell focused on the role race and ethnicity play in survival outcomes for patients with this disease.

"Dr. Rockwell aligns with the research and treatment outcomes that a National Cancer Institute-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center like Karmanos works toward," explained George Yoo, M.D., FACS, chief medical officer at Karmanos Cancer Hospital. "Having physicians that push the standard of care needle forward is just what we need in the fight against cancer, to help with future treatments that cure cancers and lead to a better quality of life after treatment. We are delighted to have Dr. Rockwell on Team Karmanos."

In addition to his postdoctoral fellowship and residency work, Dr. Rockwell completed his Doctor of Medicine at the University of Toledo, College of Medicine and Life Sciences. He is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine for internal medicine and hematology and is active in the American Society of Hematology and the American Society of Clinical Oncology. Dr. Rockwell has also joined the faculty in the department of Oncology at Wayne State University School of Medicine as an assistant professor.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. The Karmanos vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in Michigan. For more than 75 years, the administrative and research headquarters, along with the premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. With multiple network sites, Karmanos delivers world-renowned care and access to clinical trials throughout Michigan and northern Ohio. The National Cancer Institute recognizes Karmanos as one of the best cancer centers in the nation with a comprehensive cancer center designation. Its academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

