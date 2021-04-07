Kasasa Named One of Arizent's "2020 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology" for Third Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, Texas, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasasa®, an award-winning financial technology and marketing provider, has been named one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology by Arizent for the third year in a row. The coveted list is determined by employee feedback combined with how companies are supporting the industry's economy, workforce and businesses.

The annual survey and award program recognizes and honors the best employers in the financial technology industry. Companies recognized on this year's list operate in and serve companies and consumers in a wide range of financial services including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments and financial advisory.

Companies across the United States were asked to complete a survey which assessed workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final ranking and Arizent published the winners. Kasasa was 31 of the 50 ranked companies.

"This year, the fintech industry became a larger and more important sector of our economy," said David Evans, chief content officer at Arizent. "This ranking helps highlight companies that have generous employee policies as well as positive cultures and can help serve as a guide to job seekers in this competitive industry."

Kasasa has been regularly recognized as a top workplace. In addition to being named three times to Arizent's list, the company has also been named to Austin Business Journal's list of Best Places to Work for five consecutive years, demonstrating Kasasa's commitment to cultivating a strong and inclusive work environment.

"We are honored to be named one of the 'Best Places to Work' by Arizent year after year," said Gabe Krajicek, CEO of Kasasa. "Our goal is to foster a work environment and company culture conducive to our employees' productivity and success. With the many changes that 2020 brought, including the switch to remote work, one thing remains constant: our commitment to employee satisfaction – which we know is correlated with client satisfaction – but with a new view to the real resources they need to feel empowered and truly valued."

For more information on Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com.

About Kasasa

Based in Austin, Texas, Kasasa® is a financial technology and marketing provider committed to driving results for over 900 community financial institutions by attracting, engaging, and retaining consumers. Kasasa does this by providing innovative banking solutions that increase loan volume and non-interest income to help drive immediate sources of revenue in a low-rate environment. Its branded retail products, world class marketing, and expert consulting enable community banks and credit unions to recapture market share. For more information, please visit www.kasasa.com, or visit them on Twitter or LinkedIn.

