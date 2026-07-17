Kashi Introduces New Kashi Gut Health Granola

A Simple, Food-First Way to Support Gut Health with Fiber, Prebiotics, and Gut-Activated Cultures

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kashi has expanded to the granola aisle with Kashi Gut Health Granola, made with whole grain oats, prebiotic chicory root fiber, gut activated cultures and a blend of nuts, seeds and fruit. The new granola offers a delicious, straightforward way to incorporate key nutrients that support gut health into everyday routines. For anyone searching how to support gut health through food, Kashi Gut Health Granola brings together fiber, prebiotics and gut-activated cultures right in the bag as an easy-to-enjoy option that fits into everyday eating.

Kashi Gut Health Granola

What's Inside Kashi Gut Health Granola

When choosing a granola for everyday wellness, Kashi Gut Health Granola brings key ingredients together in one product. It is Non-GMO Project Verified, and Kashi is committed to providing high-quality, transparent ingredients. Each serving of Kashi Gut Health Granola provides:

High Fiber (9g per serving)

Dietary fiber from whole grains, nuts, seeds and fruit to support digestive wellness as part of a balanced daily diet.



Prebiotics (5g per serving)

Prebiotic fiber from chicory root helps fuel beneficial bacteria in the gut microbiome, supporting gut health as part of a balanced diet.



Gut-Activated Cultures (Bacillus subtilis DE111)

Gut-activated cultures complement the product's fiber and prebiotic content as part of an overall balanced eating routine.

What Makes a Granola Supportive of Gut Health?

A granola built for gut health comes down to where its functional ingredients come from. In Kashi Gut Health Granola, the fiber comes from whole grain oats, the prebiotic comes from chicory root and is made with Bacillus subtilis DE111, a gut-activated culture designed to remain stable under external conditions until they reach your gut where they become "active" and can help contribute to microbiota diversity within the gut.

Great Tasting Granola Meets Functional Nutrition

Kashi developed these recipes to deliver delicious taste alongside functional ingredients. Made with wholesome ingredients and no artificial colors or flavors, Kashi Gut Health Granola is available in two varieties:

Blueberry Almond: Delicious blueberries paired with crunchy almonds and crispy clusters made with whole grains

Chocolate Almond Butter: Fair-Trade chocolate and almond slices combined with crispy clusters made with whole grains

Gut Health with Straightforward Ingredients

"Inside our development kitchen, every ingredient serves a purpose, and we have spent decades studying fiber, prebiotics and wholegrain nutrition," said Stefanie Bryant, Lead Product Development Scientist, Research & Development at WK Kellogg Co." Kashi Gut Health Granola reflects years of bringing together taste, texture and nutrition in a way people can enjoy and helps make gut health support feel easier."

Easy Ways to Enjoy Every Day

Kashi Gut Health Granola can be enjoyed in a variety of ways: sprinkled over yogurt, paired with fruit, enjoyed with milk, or eaten straight from the bag.

A Straightforward, Food-First Approach to Gut Health

"The gut health category can sometimes feel complicated," said Sarah McFall, Brand Marketing Director for Kashi. "Kashi Gut Health Granola offers a straightforward, delicious way to start the day, bringing together fiber, prebiotics and gut-activated cultures in a format that fits into real routines."

Expert Perspective: Food-First Gut Health

"As a dietitian, I encourage a food-first approach to supporting gut health," said Kelly Jones, MS, RD, CSSD. "Foods that provide fiber and prebiotics can help nourish the gut microbiome, and options like Kashi Gut Health Granola make it easier to include those nutrients regularly as part of a balanced diet. The prebiotic chicory root fiber feeds beneficial bacteria. With this, it serves as plant-powered food helping to increase levels of those good bacteria in the gut."

Kashi Gut Health Granola is available at retailers nationwide. Pricing varies by location. To learn more, visit www.kashi.com.

Carolyn Bowman, [email protected]

SOURCE WK Kellogg Co.